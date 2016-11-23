Jazz Night School

Proceeds from restaurant sales at West 5 on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29 will benefit Jazz Night School in their effort to build a new facility.

Jazz Night School coming to West 5 on Giving Tuesday Nov. 29

Jazz Night School campaigns to 'Bring Jazz to Life' in a permanent new home

Jazz Night School, Seattle’s only all-ages jazz education institution, is partnering with West 5 Restaurant and Lounge on #GivingTuesday, Nov. 29. Proceeds from restaurant sales on #GivingTuesday will benefit Jazz Night School’s Bring Jazz to Life capital campaign to fund construction of a new facility for the school.

“We are thrilled to partner with West 5 Restaurant for this year’s #GivingTuesday.” said Erik Hanson, founder and Executive Director of Jazz Night School. “Funds raised in support of our Bring Jazz to Life campaign will help us build our new school in Seattle’s Rainier Valley and will greatly increase our capacity for people to learn, study and enjoy jazz.” said Hanson.

To celebrate #GivingTuesday, a performance ensemble from Jazz Night School will provide live jazz entertainment (no cover charge) at West 5 starting around 7:00 p.m. The restaurant is located at 4539 California Ave SW.



About Jazz Night School



Founded in 2008, Jazz Night School offers high-quality individual and group jazz instruction in a supportive environment for musicians of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels. Through its tuition waiver program Jazz Night School provides tuition-free instruction for in-need individuals. For information about Jazz Night School, visit jazznightschool.org. For information on the capital campaign visit bringjazztolife.org.

About #GivingTuesday

#GivingTuesday is a movement to celebrate giving of all kinds. It is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday; this year it falls on November 29, 2016. This movement is the result of the collective power of a unique blend of partners—nonprofits large and small; businesses and corporations; schools and universities; civic campaigns in cities, states and regions; and families and individuals—to inspire people to take collaborative action to improve their local communities and contribute to the causes they believe in. For more information visit givingtuesday.org.