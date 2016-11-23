The Lodge Sports Grill set to open next week amid financial woes

The Lodge Sports Grille in West Seattle is set to open next week in the Junction 47 Building on Alaska Street but according to a report published in the Seattle Times the company is facing financial issues.

The Times report states that the company has filed bankruptcy paperwork for each of the existing six locations which include Mukilteo, Mill Creek, Kirkland, Downtown, Greenwood, and Stadium. The company, founded in 2007 by contractor Shawn Roten told the Times that the current locations will remain open and that the company still plans to open a Renton location too.

The cause of the financial problems, according to the Times report was a tax bill in excess of 1 million dollars accrued by mounting costs for renovation in existing locations.



The company hopes profits from the two new locations will allow them to pay the tax bill said the Times report and that all employees and vendors have been paid.

The Herald reached out to The Lodge management and legal firm but thus far have gotten no response.