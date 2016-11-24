REMINDER: Twelfth Night Productions Presents The Lux Radio Theater version of the classic 1947 film Miracle on 34th Street

Twelfth Night Productions

Twelfth Night Productions Miracle on 34th Street will be performed at historic Kenyon Hall 7904 35th Ave. SW, December 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30pm and December 11 and 18 at 3:00pm.

Twelfth Night Production (TNP) is proud to present The Lux Radio Theater version of the classic 1947 film MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET. TNP’s Holiday Radio plays have become an annual tradition for community members seeking to revel in holiday cheer with friends and family. Previous radio show productions have included IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE and A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

The radio play is based on the holiday movie favorite of the same name and will be presented as a live 1940’s radio broadcast. MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET tells the timeless story of an old man who calls himself Kris Kringle and is hired as the Macy’s department store Santa. His claim to be the real Santa Claus becomes a court case and a young child’s belief could make all the difference. "Faith is believing when common sense tells you not to.”



Our cast of talented Radio players also includes our incredible Foley (sound effects) actors and the one-of-a-kind 1929 Wurlitzer Pipe Organ.

“If you close your eyes during this production you won’t miss a beat because all of the components – the sound effects, the organ, the commercials, and the Mistletones – work together successfully to recreate the live radio experience of the 1940’s and 50’s.” Drama in the Hood.

This live radio show will be performed at historic Kenyon Hall, one of West Seattle's favorite venues, December 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30pm and December 11 and 18 at 3:00pm. Bring the family and make this a holiday tradition! Tickets are available online at Brown Paper Tickets, and at Kenyon Hall, 7904 35th Ave. SW, Seattle WA, an hour before the show on performance days. Prices are $18 for adults and $15 for students & seniors. http://www.twelfthnightproductions.org/

