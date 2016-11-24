Small Business Saturday encourages you to shop local Nov. 26

Local businesses are offering great deals this year

West Seattle is unique in many ways and most notably by the high number of locally owned small businesses that keep the community healthy and vibrant. Small businesses need support and that's the idea behind Small Business Saturday, founded in 2010.

The difference you can make is to keep your spending for Christmas gifts in the community as much as you can. Check out the deals in the shops all over West Seattle from the Morgan Junction to the Admiral District.

The West Seattle Junction is making that easier on Small Business Saturday by offering a long list of special discounts.



Sound and Fog 15% all wine bottles and bags of coffee.

Funky Janes 25 % off the entire store and 40% off Holiday items with tickets punched with a heart.

Glow Medispa 10% off all products on Saturday 11/26, including Latisse.

Thunder Road Guitars 15% off select guitars and amplifiers, 15% off most pedals, Pedal giveaway Saturday. Friday – Saturday 10-6, Sun 11-4.

Fleurt Fleurt Shop Small Saturday

1. All shoppers at Fleurt can enjoy a savings of 10% off all purchases for the day.

2. With every purchase at Fleurt, customers will receive a free gift.

3. With purchases at Fleurt of $150+, customers will receive a free holiday scented candle.

4. Lucky door prizes throughout the day.

5. Enter to win a Holiday centerpiece planter.

Skincare by Casey 20% of all gift certificate purchases to West Side Baby 25% off all services for new guests through 1/31

Sound Advice Cellular FREE iPhone 7 with eligible trade-in

Carmilias take 20% off your clothing purchase

Easy Street new art show!!! Ames Bros

Discovery Shop 50% off China Dinnerware Sets

School of Rock Sign up now through Cyber Monday (November 28) and receive 33 1/3% off our amazing summer camps! AC/DC, Beatles, Stones, Sub Pop Records and all kinds of amazing options this year.

Enroll online

Emerald Water Anglers – Receive a $25 gift card with any purchase over $100

– Receive a $50 gift card with any purchase over $300

– Receive a $100 gift card with any purchase over $500

– Receive a FREE half day guided fly fishing trip ($350 value) with any purchase over $1000

– Receive a FREE full day guided fly fishing trip ($500) with any purchase over $1500

Bin 41 will be hosting a small business Saturday wine tasting from 3:30-5 pm. In the spirit of small business Saturday we’ll featuring small producers where Old World meets New World. Tasting fee is $5 per person, refundable with a bottle purchase of the featured wines.

West Seattle Computers 10% off all TP-Link home networking equipment including routers, modems, and hubs.

Red Cup Espresso free candy cane with every ordered drink!

West 5 Happy Hour from noon until six Saturday

City Mouse Studio 20% off the entire store including sale items so we will have a bunch of Tea Collection dresses and pants at $15 and tees at $12 as well as other great deals on clothing and shoes.

Curious Kidstuff $10.00 off one item over $50.00

Twilight Gallery Saturday Trunk show with Jennifer Spring Ceramics

Participating in the first year of Little Boxes Seattle

Next to Nature 10% off on purchases of any packaged dog or cat treats, same size, same kind.

Discovery Shop West Seattle American Cancer Society Discovery Shop is featuring 40% off all clothing

Capers Home CAPERS will be offering shoppers a $10 gift card, to be used in the month of December, for every $50 spent on Small Business Saturday.

The Matador $50 in gift cards, get $10 free; Buy $100 in gift cards, get $30 free

Shelby’s Bistro and Ice Creamery free appetizer with the purchase of two adult entrees on Small Biz Sat

Antique Mall of West Seattle 10% off

Click! Design that Fits Lamzac the Original Holiday Extravaganza and the Fatboy 20% off Holiday Event. Lamzac (the inflatable lounge) is $59.99 through the end of the year (regularly $79), and the Fatboy bean bags and hammocks are 20% off