file photo from 2012 by David Rosen

The West Seattle Lights at the Helmstetler home are now a West Seattle tradition with the synchronized light and music show delighting thousands.

UPDATE: West Seattle Lights taking donations for fallen Tacoma police officer

Update 12-1-16

All cash donations this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, collected at West Seattle Lights and Maple Valley Lights, will be donated to the family of the fallen Tacoma police officer. The officer was shot in Tacoma on November 30 in a police standoff with a suspect who was killed in the incident.

Original post 11-24-16

The WestSeattleLights are back again and will kick off Thanksgiving night and continue through the holiday season. Designed and built by Jim Winder the lights are a West Seattle tradition now and are built at the home of Corey and Taylor Helmstetler at 3908 SW Charlestown. The show is a spectacular combination of music and synchronized lights. The public is invited free of charge, but attendees are asked to bring a food or cash donation for either West Seattle Food Bank or The Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation.



Here's the schedule:

Sunday thru Thursdays 5-9

Friday and Saturdays 5-10

Christmas Eve and News Years Eve 5-12

Free Hot Chocolate on Christmas Eve

Winder also produces a second show in Maple Valley if you are out that way at 22629 SE 263rd Place

Here's a link to a map of that location.

Here's that schedule:

Sunday thru Thursdays 5-10

Friday and Saturdays 5-11

Christmas Eve and News Years Eve 5-12

Charities are Maple Valley Food Bank (food stuffs welcome) and Cops With Cancer

For more info on West Seattle Lights please visit their website http://westseattlelights.com/