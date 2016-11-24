UPDATE: West Seattle Lights taking donations for fallen Tacoma police officer
Update 12-1-16
All cash donations this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, collected at West Seattle Lights and Maple Valley Lights, will be donated to the family of the fallen Tacoma police officer. The officer was shot in Tacoma on November 30 in a police standoff with a suspect who was killed in the incident.
Original post 11-24-16
The WestSeattleLights are back again and will kick off Thanksgiving night and continue through the holiday season. Designed and built by Jim Winder the lights are a West Seattle tradition now and are built at the home of Corey and Taylor Helmstetler at 3908 SW Charlestown. The show is a spectacular combination of music and synchronized lights. The public is invited free of charge, but attendees are asked to bring a food or cash donation for either West Seattle Food Bank or The Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation.
Here's the schedule:
Sunday thru Thursdays 5-9
Friday and Saturdays 5-10
Christmas Eve and News Years Eve 5-12
Free Hot Chocolate on Christmas Eve
Winder also produces a second show in Maple Valley if you are out that way at 22629 SE 263rd Place
Here's a link to a map of that location.
Here's that schedule:
Sunday thru Thursdays 5-10
Friday and Saturdays 5-11
Christmas Eve and News Years Eve 5-12
Charities are Maple Valley Food Bank (food stuffs welcome) and Cops With Cancer
For more info on West Seattle Lights please visit their website http://westseattlelights.com/
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.