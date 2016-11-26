West Seattle Community Orchestra offers series of holiday season concerts

The West Seattle Community Orchestra will present a series of holiday concerts over next few weeks all at the Chief Sealth High School Auditorium.

DECEMBER 6: WSCO Brass Ensemble and Debut Orchestra: Great Beginnings!

It’s WSCO’s gift to the community, especially for our young folks, featuring orchestral and brass classics, and holiday favorites! 6:00 p.m., Chief Sealth International High School auditorium, 2600 S.W. Thistle. FREE! (donations appreciated, of course!)

DECEMBER 9: WSCO’s Symphony Orchestra: Winter Folk Tales!



Come hear our top orchestra perform classic favorites based on folk tunes, including Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture (Glinka), Peer Gynt Suite (Grieg), Rumanian Folk Dances (Bartok), and Karelia Suite (Sibelius). No need to go off our West Seattle peninsula to hear great music! 7:30 p.m., Chief Sealth International High School auditorium, 2600 S.W. Thistle. FREE! (donations appreciated, of course!)

DECEMBER 13: Mozart Piano Concerto No. 12 & Warm Holiday Classics.

WSCO’s final concert of the season. Don’t miss it! Our Intermediate Orchestra will perform familiar works by Bizet and Dvorak as well as a contemporary treatment of “Hatikvah,” an Israeli traditional folk song. A special treat is the Mozart Piano Concerto No. 12, featuring the orchestra’s own piano prodigy, Vincent Pham, age 12. The Wind Symphony will follow up with classical wind ensemble pieces and holiday favorites including Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and “A Christmas Festival.” 7:00 p.m., Chief Sealth International High School auditorium, 2600 S.W. Thistle. FREE! (donations appreciated, of course!)