Photos by David Rosen

Seattle Fire Department Ladder 11 and Seattle Firefightesr David Otis and Seattle Fire Lieutenant Nick Fleming went up the ladder to put a large star atop a new display of lights at the Menashe Family Lights on Beach Drive SW.

A star is borne (on a ladder) at the Menashe Family Lights

The unmistakable and easily the largest single Christmas light display in West Seattle, The Menashe Family Lights in the 5600 block of Beach Drive SW. has a brand new feature this year. It's a 7 foot by 7 foot wooden star that carries 600 lights on it, That star was put in place on Sunday Nov. 27 with some very special help.

Seattle Fire Department Ladder 11 showed up with their super long ladder and Seattle Firefighters David Otis and Seattle Fire Lieutenant Nick Fleming went up to put the star atop a display (also new) with 5700 lights.

The display is lit nightly now through the holiday season.



The Menahe family, owners of Menashe Jewelry in the Junction have had the display for over a decade and it has grown every year to become a regional favorite.

