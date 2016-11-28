On the Go - Week of 11-28-16

West Seattle Events and Announcements

Discovery Shop

4535 California Ave. S.W.

206.937.7169

Nov. 25–Dec. 3. All items with yellow tags are $1.00 starting Nov. 27 and all items with pink tags are reduced 50% starting Dec. 1. On Dec. 3, pick a candy cane at check-out to determine your discount. Our shop is decorated for the holidays from the window to the back door and we have just what you need to decorate your home, some festive clothing to wear and a store full of unique gifts for everyone on your list. The all volunteer run non-profit American Cancer Society shop is open every Sun. 11 a.m.–3 p.m., all other days 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Follow our blog at www.discoveryshopwestseattle.org.



GriefShare

Grace Church

10323 28th Ave. S.W.

Every Sat. from Sept 10–Dec. 3, 10 a.m.–Noon. Grace Church, in West Seattle, will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those that have lost a loved one by death. You are free to start at any time. A one-time $15 charge will cover the cost of your workbook. For information please contact Grace Church, 206.937.8400 or Barb at 206.932.7459.

College Goal Washington

South Seattle College main campus

Second floor of the library

6000 16th Ave. S.W.

Thurs., Dec. 1 and Jan. 19, 2–7 p.m. College Goal Washington events help current students and community members considering college complete their financial aid applications. These events are free and open to the public. The first step in getting money for college is to file your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA). South will have experts at each event ready to answer your questions and help you complete your 2016-2017 or 2017-2018 applications. Regardless of which college you plan to attend, we are here to help you take that next step! For more information about the South events, please email southcompletion@seattlecolleges.edu. For more info on College Goal Washington events visit www.readysetgrad.org/educators/grad/cgw-students-families.



Words, Writers

& West Seattle

Barnes & Noble/Westwood Village

2600 S.W. Barton St.

Fri., Dec. 2, 5 p.m. Local Author Arleen Williams presents “Walking Home.” Free by Words, Writers & West Seattle. Sponsored by Southwest Seattle Historical Society. For more info email dora-faye@comcast.net or call Dora-Faye at 206.280.9983.

Chic Street Man: Acoustic Urban Blues and Folk

Alki United Church of Christ

6115 SW Hinds

Sat., Dec. 3, 7 p.m. Alki UCC Music from the Heart presents a rare solo performance by Chic Street Man, a uniquely talented local artist with an international following. His music is an exciting blend of bluesy, urban, acoustic ballads and funky, jazzy, upbeat originals that transcend barriers of culture and attitude. Net proceeds benefit the West Seattle Helpline, a beloved nonprofit social service agency offering emergency assistance for West Seattle residents. A free will offering of $20 suggested. Refreshments & treats served at intermission. for more info visit www.alkiucc.org.

Daystar Toastmasters

Daystar Retirement Village

2615 S.W. Barton

Sat., Dec. 3, 10–11 a.m. Come as a guest on to experience the safe, supportive atmosphere in which you can grow your communication and leadership skills. Improve your ability to think-on-your-feet and become more comfortable speaking to groups. Meetings are the first and third Saturday morning each month from 10–11 a.m.. Arrive 5 to 10 minutes early for orientation. For more information visit daystarclub.toastmastersclubs.org. or call Bill at 206.932.6706.

2016 Vashon Island

Holiday Art Studio Tour

Various locations.

Dec. 3–4 and 10–11, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. This free, self-guided tour provides an opportunity to reconnect with favorite, established artists, and to discover talented, emerging artists. For visitors, one of the joys of shopping during the tour is the ability to meet the artists in their own creative surroundings. Thirty-four locations will showcase the work of more than 80 Island artists during this holiday tour! Many art forms are represented, including jewelry; garden art; glass; pottery; prints; paintings in oil, watercolor and encaustic wax; photographs; tiles; sculpture; fabric art and more. Maps of the Tour are available online at www.vashonislandartstudiotour.com as well as at most Island businesses once you arrive on Vashon. Catch the ferry at Fauntleroy (West Seattle), Point Defiance (Tacoma), or Southworth (Kitsap) and enjoy the scenic 15 minute ride. Boats leave often, and schedules are available at www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries.

Celebration of

Love & Light

The Kenney

7125 Fauntleroy Way S.W.

Tues. Dec. 6, 6–7:30 p.m. Join us to honor meaningful people in your lives and enjoy seasonal entertainment and refreshments. We invite you to decorate our Christmas tree in honor of those you love. For more information or to RSVP call Ellen at 206.937.2800 or visit foundation@thekenney.org.

Alternative Giving Fair

Fauntleroy Church

9140 California Ave. S.W.

Sat., Dec. 10, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Make a difference through a different way of giving by selecting your Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or special-occasion gifts at West Seattle’s first Alternative Giving Fair in Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church. Learn about and make a gift donation to proven programs that feed the hungry, support elders, care for creation, and strengthen community for all children. More at www.fauntleroyucc.org or 206.932.5600. Co-sponsored by Admiral, Alki, and Fauntleroy United Church of Christ congregations.

St Nicholas Faire – A Fund Raising Event

First Lutheran Church

4105 California Ave. S.W.

Sun., Dec. 11, 4:30–7:30 p.m. The 8th annual fund raiser, the St. Nicholas Faire, is being held to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank and the West Seattle Helpline. Every dollar that is contributed goes directly to these two great organizations, which provide so much assistance to members of the West Seattle community. We offer appetizers and spiced cider or mulled wine; silent auction of gift baskets featuring beer, wine, coffee, kitchen items, games, puzzles, art activities, Seahawk and Mariner gear, baked goods, children’s books, etc, and gift cards from local merchants and restaurants. Plus a ring toss game and wine tasting. $5 per person with non-perishable food item or $15 per family with food donation for each member. If no food donation then $10 per person or $25 per family. For more info call 206.935.6530 or visit www.flcws.org.

Kiwanis of West Seattle

Weekly Meeting

The Sisson Building/Senior Center

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

www.kiwaniswestseattle.org

Every Wed., 6:30–7:30 p.m. Guests Welcome. People dedicated to community service, and we have FUN, too! Sponsor Key Clubs at local High Schools plus many activities to support our community.Established in West Seattle in 1929. Years and years of service to the community. Come check us out! Information: Denis Sapiro, 206.601.4136.

West Seattle Block Watch Captains’ Network

S.W. Police Precinct

2300 S.W. Webster St.

Every fourth Tues. starting Sept. 27, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Our special guest will be Alex Voorhees from the King County Prosecutor’s office. Serial burglars and auto thefts will be our big topics of discussion. She’ll provide an overview of how their office deals with serial offenders—especially offenders involved in property offenses (burglary, auto theft and prowl and ID theft). Everyone is welcome, even if you aren’t a Block Watch Captain! RSVP is appreciated, but not necessary to attend. You can email us at wsblockwatchnet@gmail.com.

Early Days Parent

Support Group Meetings

Nurturing Expressions

4746 44th Ave. S.W., Suite 201

425.243.2355

Every Mon., 10:30 a.m.–Noon (except federal holidays). Early Days uses the MotherWoman format to facilitate an honest discussion of the realities of parenting. Trained facilitators work to create a comfortable environment for folks to share whatever is going on for them, free of judgement or advice. You are not alone! All moms (birth, adoptive, foster) who experience emotional challenges are welcome. Come join a circle of parents that are having similar feelings and challenges! Support people and partners welcome! Suggested donation $10; no one turned away. www.TheEarly Days.org / Facebook: EarlyDays WS / earlydaysws@gmail.com.

District Council Meetings

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way S.W.

Third Wed., 7–9 p.m. Representatives from neighborhood councils and other community organizations provide reports on what issues and concerns they are working on and announcements about up-coming community meetings and events.

Stay-at-home dads

Hiawatha Playfield Playground

2700 California Ave. S.W.

Every Mon. and Thurs. at 9 a.m. A resource and community for stay-at-home dads, fathers who are primary caregiver in their family, and other involved dads are welcome. All fathers are invited.

Alzheimer Caregiver

Support Group

Providence Mt. St. Vincent,

4831 35th Ave S.W.

Third Thurs. of the month, 1–2:30 p.m. Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. For information call Kristine Kumangai at 206.937.3701 ext. 28345.

Volunteer with Food Lifeline to end hunger in Western Washington

Every Mon.–Fri., 8:45 a.m.–Noon and 12:45–5 p.m. 40% of food in America goes to waste. You can help change that by volunteering with Food Lifeline’s Fresh Rescue program. Local grocery stores donate perishable and shelf-stable products, including produce, dairy, meat and bakery items. Volunteers work alongside a trained staff to inspect and pack grocery donations for immediate distribution to 275 local food assistance programs. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, please email our volunteer team at volunteer@foodlifeline.org or visit www.foodlifeline.volunteerhub.com.

—ONGOING PAID EVENTS—

West Seattle

TOPS Meeting

Providence Mount St. Vincent

4831 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues. evening, 5:30–7p.m. Everyone is welcome to join us at our “Take Off Pounds Sensibly” weekly meeting, an encouraging weight loss support group. Weigh-in 5:30–6 p.m., Meeting 6–7 p.m. Our group encourages healthy living and loss of pounds, with accountability via our weekly weigh-ins. Informative programs, challenges, awards, encouragement and lots of FUN! TOPS is an extremely affordable program. Convenient and free parking. For more information contact: Linda at 206.932.3021 or Jane at 206.938.4439.

West Seattle Lion’s Club Events

Senior Center of West Seattle

2nd floor

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m. for lunch and speaker unless otherwise noted. Call Harvey Rowe at 206.762.1221 for reservations by prior Tues. evening. Lunch $7.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

Guadalupe Church

Pastoral Care Center

7000 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues., 9:30 a.m. TOPS is an encouraging weight loss support group with weigh-ins every Tuesday. For info: 206.932.2621.



Overeaters Anonymous Meetings

Peace Lutheran Church

8316 39th Ave. S.W.

Every Thurs. evening, 7–8:15 p.m. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of women and men who meet to help solve compulsive overeating (obesity, anorexia and bulimia). The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. OA is a non-profit international organization patterned after the Twelve-Step Alcoholics Anonymous program. All are welcome. For more info 206.979.6665 or www.seattleoa.org.

AARP Defensive Driving Workshop

Daystar Retirement Village

2615 S.W. Barton St.

First Sat. of every month, ongoing, 9–5:30 p.m. $15 for members, $20 non-members. Call 206.937.6122 for info or to RSVP.

Business Network with Westside Professionals

Alki Masonic Hall

4736 40th Ave. S.W.

Every Wed., 8–9:30 a.m. Build your business through referrals and networking. For info, contact sfelix@quidnunc.net.

Join the West Seattle Lion’s Club Senior Center of West Seattle

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

206.762.1221

Meets every Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m.

Irish Dance Lessons

West Seattle VFW Hall

3601 S.W. Alaska St.

Every Mon. and Tues. in the late afternoon and early evenings. Open to children and adults. Information at 206.851.2102.

