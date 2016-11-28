City of Seattle

The Mandatory Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda meetings coming up Nov. 29 at the Highland Park Improvement Club (sponsored by MOCA) and Dec. 7 at Shelby's Bistro in the junction will discuss changes the new policies will introduce aimed at making these areas more affordable.

Rezoning meetings on affordability for District 1 set for Nov. 29 and Dec 7

While the more formal official City sponsored open house on HALA is set for Dec. 6 at Shelby's Bistro (see below), The Morgan Community Association (MOCA) is holding an informational meeting on the potential impacts of re-zoning as part of the City of Seattle's Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda on Nov. 29 at the Highland Park Improvement Club, 1116 SW Holden Street from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

In the announcement MOCA states:

This informational session is to help you understand Seattle's Mandatory Housing Affordability rezones proposed for the five District 1 Urban Villages, in advance of a December city-sponsored Open House.



To put MHA requirements into effect, the City must make zoning changes that will allow more development within Urban Villages and other areas zoned for multifamily and commercial development.

It is a complicated issue, with lots of 'moving parts: To help you figure out what is going on, we're setting up a user-friendly informational session with goals of:

• To give enough background information so people understand the MHA proposed program;

• To understand how to read the proposed rezone maps;

• To remind people of their Urban Village Neighborhood Plan

Goals and Policies and relationship to MHA principles;

• To give people tools so that they enter the City's Open House on Dec 7 able to give informed input and/or ask questions to get the information they need.

Maps and info at http://www.seattle.gov/hala

This meeting is hosted the Morgan Community Association (MaCA) and the Highland Park Improvement Club and Highland Park Action Committee. Street parking is available, and closest buses are the 125 and 128. Light refreshments and kid coloring corner will be provided.

The meeting sponsored by the City of Seattle is set for Dec. 7 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Shelby's Bistro in the West Seattle Junction at 4752 California Ave SW.

The city announcement says:

"Come join us for casual conversation around proposed changes to your neighborhood to generate more affordable housing, improve transportation services, and parks investments. Snacks and drinks will be provided. All are welcome.

We will be sharing the following Urban Village maps:

- Admiral Junction

- Morgan Junction

- Highland Park

- Westwood Village

- South Park

If you don't see the Urban Village that you are curious about listed here, check the other community meetings or get in touch with us and we can help you decide the most appropriate meeting to attend.

The city contact for the meeting is Jesseca Brand, 206.733.9982 and Jesseca.brand@seattle.gov

ABOUT THE MAPS (See links above)

The colors reflect new zoning for implementing the MHA affordable housing requirements. Examples of what buildings would look like in the new zones.

Each zone is labeled with the name of today’s existing zone (*before the “|”) and the proposed new MHA zone (after the “|”).

The affordable housing requirement will vary based on market conditions in the neighborhood and the size of the zoning changes. The requirement will range from 5% to 11% of housing units or a payment of $7.00 to $32.75 per sq. ft. for residential development; and from 5% to 9% of commercial square feet or a payment of $5.00 to $14.50 per sq. ft. for commercial development. Areas with an (M1) suffix have slightly larger zoning increases and higher affordable housing amounts, and areas with an (M2) suffix have even larger zoning increases and the highest affordable housing amounts.

Urban villages that have a proposed boundary expansion as part of the Seattle 2035 Comprehensive Planning process are shown with the current boundary (solid white line), and a draft expanded boundary (dashed white line). All areas within an existing or expanded urban villages have draft MHA zoning changes.

