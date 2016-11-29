Keeping Track: Where area stars meet their future

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Geving leading Portland State

Highline High School graduate Tyler Geving is entering his eighth season as the head coach of the Portland State University men's basketball team, leading the Vikings to a 3-3 record so far.

Geving, a 1991 Pirates graduate, is in his 12th season as a coach overall after starting off as an assistant.



McPhee off to a strong start

Mount Rainier graduate Brittany McPhee has gotten off to a good start in her junior season with the Stanford University women's basketball team.

McPhee, a 6-foot guard, is averaging 15.9 points for the Cardinal, including a season high 28 against Texas on Nov. 14. She is also averaging 3.9 rebounds in her seven games.

Jordan McPhee averaging 9.0

Mount Rainier graduate Jordan McPhee has hit an average of 9.0 points to go with 4.0 rebounds as a 5-10 junior guard for the Seattle Pacific University women's basketball team.

McPhee -- Brittany's twin sister -- has a total of nine assists and 11 steals and has scored a season-high 10 points three times.

Collier a senior for Huskies

Seattle Christian graduate Katie Collier is in her redshirt senior season as a member of the University of Washington women's basketball team.

The 6-3 forward/center has averaged 6.7 points and 5.7 rebounds so far.

She scored a season-high 15 against Colorado State on Nov. 14 and tied her season high of eight rebounds.

Collier has a season total of eight assists, six blocks and four steals.

Giomi playing as a freshman

West Seattle High School graduate Lydia Giomi is seeing some playing time as a freshman for the University of Oregon women's basketball team, averaging 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds.

She hit a season-high four points in the Ducks' season-opening 84-67 victory over Lamar on Nov. 13.

Giomi is listed at 6-6 on the Oregon roster.

Contact us at sports@robinsonnews.com with any information on area graduates, residents and former residents involved in college or professional athletics.