HPIC Corner Bar will feature DJ Dr. Lehl Dec. 6

The Highland Park Improvement Club "Corner Bar" will feature DJ Dr. Lehl on Dec. 6 playing "chilled beats and grooves"

Beverages

Draft beer, wine, and a special cocktail! As always, we offer a wide assortment of non-alcoholic beverages as well. Please remember that no outside alcohol is allowed.

This month’s special cocktail – "Group Therapy" (seasonal).



Green Guidance – Walking or bicycling to the event is encouraged. It’s green, it makes the neighbors happier and provides a safe walk home!

Parental Guidance – There are toys and games set up on tables. Parents, please be aware of your child’s activities. Activities such as ball throwing and chasing games are discouraged.

HPIC is located at 1116 SW Holden Street Seattle 98106

Visit them on the web at hpic1919.org