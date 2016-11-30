Seattle Public Library now lets you auto-renew items you check out

information from Seattle Public Library

Cardholders at The Seattle Public Library can now automatically extend their item checkout periods through Library Elf, a free online service available for Library patrons that helps track holds and due dates.

Library Elf has recently added an automatic renewal feature. Patrons can set up a free Library Elf account and activate Auto Renew, and Library Elf will attempt to renew items on their behalf when the items are getting close to the due date. Eligible materials will automatically be renewed according to standard renewal limits. Most items can be renewed twice if no one is waiting for them.



The frequency and timing of Auto Renews will depend on what a patron has chosen in the "Advance Notice" settings of their Library Elf account. Patrons can sign up for email notifications that will note if items were renewed or not renewed, or log into their Library account to check their current due dates.

Library Elf also provides notifications for holds waiting, pre-overdue materials and overdue materials for multiple Library accounts in one message. This service is especially useful for families trying to track multiple Library accounts. The service can even combine accounts of other participating library systems, including KCLS.

The Seattle Public Library will continue its existing notice services separate from the Library Elf service, including pre-overdue and holds waiting notifications by email.

For more information, contact the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask a Librarian.