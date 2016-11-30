Patrick Robinson

Tap Station, which for the past three years has offered beer and wine to go from an extensive collection of both will now offer casual dining at tables with the addition of a kitchen and an eclectic menu.

Tap Station shifts to offer sit down dining; New kitchen and eclectic menu available in the "Kenyon Junction"

Tap Station, which opened almost exactly three years ago at the corner of 35th SW and SW Kenyon has shifted its focus to become a sit down restaurant in addition to a take-out stop for a bevy of beer and wine.

Manager Jeremy William Martin said, "We thought it was time to complete the "Kenyon Junction", referring to Locol Barley and Wine, The Westy Sports and Spirits, and Kenyon Hall all adjacent to each other.

"We can seat 24 out front and 12 in the back. We have about nine sandwiches on the menu, with one for just about everybody including vegetarian and gluten free choices. We're stating off with a roast duck sandwich. The menu was designed by the same guy who did Locol, Charles Worden. It's his take on a lot of classic American sandwiches. We have a beet sandwich, a Waldorf Salad sandwich. We have an iceberg wedge salad, a frisee, and every sandwich comes with a popcorn ball." That's not as strange as it sounds. These are gourmet flavored and locally made popcorn balls that will go very well with sandwiches and beer.



The price range will run from $7 to $12 for a meal.

The wine stock has doubled since they opened with more than 50 lables offered. The beer selection is expanded too with 350 labels and 10 drafts with three for cider, two for wine and a soda for children. Tap Station will still sell beer to go in growlers.

That note is important. Kids are allowed at Tap Station (with just a small off limits area). There will be children's seats and a menu for kids with PB& J, Ants on a log, and a grilled cheese sandwich. There are two big screen TV's where you can watch the game or documentaries.

Tap Station's hours will be 3pm to 10pm Monday through Thursday. 3pm to 11pm on Friday. Noon to 11 on Saturday and Noon to 9 on Sunday.

Martin said, "Events are really going to ramp up here. Mondays will be wine night with 10% off all bottle purchases of wine. $1 off all glass pours."

At some point food delivery services may be offered but they are only doing phone in orders as they ramp up.

Outdoor dining for both Tap Station and Locol may be offered starting next Spring.

You can reach them on the web at http://www.tapstationseattle.com

and call them at 206-420-3724.