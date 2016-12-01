SDOT

The Fauntleroy Boulevard Project aimed at creating a more consistent and enhanced entry to West Seattle along Fauntleroy Way SW.

Fauntleroy Boulevard Project is about to resume work; New enhanced entry to the community is the aim

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is resuming work on the Fauntleroy Boulevard Project, an improvement project along Fauntleroy Way SW between 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St. The project will improve mobility and make the area more comfortable for people walking, biking, and driving on Fauntleroy Way SW, in addition to enhancing Fauntleroy as a gateway entrance to West Seattle.

Design work began in early 2014 and the project was put on hold in 2015 pending additional funding. Following voter approval of the Move Seattle levy in 2015 and additional project funds, the Fauntleroy Boulevard Project now has funding for design and construction. The project is currently at the 60% design phase. Over the next year, SDOT will continue to meet with area businesses, stakeholder organizations, and residents to refine and finalize the design.

They anticipate completing design work in fall 2017 and beginning construction in late 2017.



The aims of the project are to create a more refined entry to West Seattle including:

New sidewalks, crosswalks, and shortened crossings at side streets, created by realigning skewed intersections

New street lighting

Signal additions and revisions

Protected bike lane(s)

Landscaping and other urban design features

Maintaining freight mobility

SDOT plans on having project materials at the Department of Neighborhoods’ Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda (HALA) SW Community Meeting, on December 7.