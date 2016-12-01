West Seattle Junction Tree Lighting will have a lot more than lights!
Tis the season for the West Seattle Junction'sannual holiday tree lighting in Junction Plaza Park. Saturday, December 3rd starting around 4:30pm. This year they will close the block between JPP and Junction 47 for a Night Market.
Programming for the tree lighting includes:
- Emcee Dolly Madison
- Christmas music performed by the West Seattle High School Band
- Christmas Carols performed by the Endolyne Children’s Choir
- Music from Sundae+Mr Goessl
- ArtsWest excerpt from Peter and the Starcatcher
- Tree lighting by Jack Menashe
- Main speaker: Nancy Woodland
Programming for the night market includes:
- Santa 4pm – 6pm
- Sundae+ Mr Goessl 5:45pm 6:30pm
- Vendors:
- Holy Rosary wreath and tree sales
- Bakery Nouveau
- West Seattle Cyclery
- Seattle Logo Pro
- Alki Beach Glass
- Turned Wood
- Dandy Stitch https://www.etsy.com/shop/DandyStitch
- Uphill Designs http://uphilldesigns.com
- J Mccormick Designs https://jmd-designs.myshopify.com
- Linda McClamrock Arts https://www.etsy.com/shop/LindaMcClamrock
- The Globetrotting Artist
