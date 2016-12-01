Local performed Dolly Madison will be the host for the West Seattle Junction Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday Dec. 3

West Seattle Junction Tree Lighting will have a lot more than lights!

Tis the season for the West Seattle Junction'sannual holiday tree lighting in Junction Plaza Park. Saturday, December 3rd starting around 4:30pm. This year they will close the block between JPP and Junction 47 for a Night Market.

Programming for the tree lighting includes:

  • Emcee Dolly Madison
  • Christmas music performed by the West Seattle High School Band
  • Christmas Carols performed by the Endolyne Children’s Choir
  • Music from Sundae+Mr Goessl
  • ArtsWest excerpt from Peter and the Starcatcher
  • Tree lighting by Jack Menashe
  • Main speaker: Nancy Woodland

Programming for the night market includes:

