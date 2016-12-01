Local performed Dolly Madison will be the host for the West Seattle Junction Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday Dec. 3

West Seattle Junction Tree Lighting will have a lot more than lights! Tis the season for the West Seattle Junction'sannual holiday tree lighting in Junction Plaza Park. Saturday, December 3rd starting around 4:30pm. This year they will close the block between JPP and Junction 47 for a Night Market. Programming for the tree lighting includes: Emcee Dolly Madison

Christmas music performed by the West Seattle High School Band

Christmas Carols performed by the Endolyne Children’s Choir

Music from Sundae+Mr Goessl

ArtsWest excerpt from Peter and the Starcatcher

Tree lighting by Jack Menashe

Main speaker: Nancy Woodland Programming for the night market includes: Santa 4pm – 6pm

Sundae+ Mr Goessl 5:45pm 6:30pm

Vendors:

Holy Rosary wreath and tree sales

Bakery Nouveau

West Seattle Cyclery

Seattle Logo Pro

Alki Beach Glass

Turned Wood

Dandy Stitch https://www.etsy.com/shop/DandyStitch

Uphill Designs http://uphilldesigns.com

J Mccormick Designs https://jmd-designs.myshopify.com

Linda McClamrock Arts https://www.etsy.com/shop/LindaMcClamrock

The Globetrotting Artist