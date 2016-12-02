Patrick Robinson

New owners of John L. Scott Real Estate in West Seattle Marguerite Carlson and Tyler McKenzie cut the ribbon along with John L. Scott COO Phil McBride during an Open House Dec. 1. The former J.F. Henry location was completely renovated, but preserved their well known stair case and chandelier. The office will be the operational home for approximately 23 agents upon opening.

John L. Scott Real Estate West Seattle office celebrates new home's past and their future

In a well attended Open House in a brand new home, John L. Scott Real Estate celebrated the grand opening of their new West Seattle location at 4445 California Ave. SW. Thursday Dec. 1.

A large group of brokers, their clients, John L. Scott corporate staff, and supportive friends and family gathered to celebrate. Festivities included music from bagpiper Brian McKenzie and a Toys for Tots toy drive.

Throughout the years the historic building has housed Daniel & Brinton Undertakers, been a private residence, the Carpenters Union Hall, and most recently, J.F. Henry Cooking and Dining. A focal point of the building is the beautiful staircase and chandelier salvaged from the old Frederick and Nelson building in downtown Seattle.



Tyler McKenzie and Marguerite Carlson, owners, made special mention of their design and transition team and paid special homage to Tyler’s father who’s art adorns many of the walls throughout the space. Phil McBride, COO of John L. Scott Real Estate, commemorated the event by thanking the entire team for their work and recognizing the beauty and splendor of the new space.

McKenzie and Carlson spoke to the Herald about the new space and the real estate market in West Seattle.

"When we purchased the company in March we had the understanding that we would remain in the office (referring to their former space on California Ave SW across from West Seattle Nursery) and that understanding changed so actually in an act of desperation we found that this space was available and we were familiar with it. They were marketing it very quietly," said McKenzie.

"We've been here for 16 years," said Carlson," we knew the building."

"What was intriguing for me was that John L. Scott is the oldest broker in this part of the country so there was synergy in being in a building that was as celebrated as this one." John L. Scott has been in business for 85 years.

As they open, they will be home to 23 brokers but could "grow to as many as 50," said McKenzie.

We gutted the building but kept the stair case, the railing and chandelier (they did an extensive cleaning of the chandelier too and it shows). It now has exposed concrete floors and a different color scheme inside.

McKenzie noted that demographic shifts in Seattle are inevitable with, "A million more people are predicted to be living in King County in the next 25 years, with 120,000 in Seattle proper, and I think that's conservative."

"We just don't have enough density to accommodate that growth," he said. It's a big question he said citing the increasing investment in King County by the Chinese, "We are now the most foreign invested part of the country."

"Washington is the fastest growing economy in the nation."

Right now however investors from Asia have not made many inroads in West Seattle itself they said, but that's on the horizon. West Seattle's average home price is around $525,000 they said, with the greater Seattle average price hovering around $565,000, making West Seattle attractive to speculators. "I think we will see foreign investors in West Seattle in the future as those investors recognize West Seattle as valuable."

Carlson said while affordable housing is available in West Seattle it's "growth industry" noting banks, developers and government all working toward that goal. McKenzie said as realtors they are acutely aware of the need for greater density, thoughtful approaches to parking, and even transit. "There are a lot of moving pieces," he said.