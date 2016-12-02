Sports Roundup 12-2-16

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Thursday, Dec. 1

Boys basketball

Highline 51, Charles Wright 22

The Pirates cruised to a non-league victory Thursday.

Kentwood 75, Kennedy 60

Kennedy Catholic opened North Puget Sound League play on a losing note Thursday.

Sultan 43, Foster 34

Foster fell to Sultan in non-league action Thursday.



Girls basketball

Kentwood 56, Kennedy 41

The Conquerors spoiled the Lancers' NPSL debut Thursday.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Boys basketball

Tyee 59, Evergreen 58

The Totems trimmed Evergreen in a non-league but crosstown battle Wednesday.

Northwest 65, Seattle Christian 63

The Warriors were edged in Wednesday action.

Girls basketball

Tyee 34, Evergreen 24

Tyee triumphed in Wednesday's clash against the Wolverines.

Foster 45, Franklin 36

Foster also finished as a winner Wednesday.

Mt. Rainier 41, Federal Way 36

The Lady Rams rallied for a victory against the Eagles.

Seattle Christian 54, Auburn 38

Class 1A Seattle Christian rose up to beat the Class 4A Trojans on Wednesday.

Bothell 80, West Seattle 64

The Wildcats were dealt a defeat Wednesday.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Boys basketball

West Seattle 60, Mountlake Terrace 44

West Seattle won its season opener Tuesday.

Tyee 60, Bush 41

Tyee also tallied a victory in its first full game Tuesday.

Lynnwood 80, Highline 64

Highline went down to defeat in a high-scoring game against Lynnwood.

Girls basketball

Chief Sealth 58, Kennedy 53

The Lady Seahawks won a close one against the Lancers on Tuesday.

Decatur 53, Highline 17

The Gators got the best of the Pirates in Tuesday non-league action.

Monday, Nov. 28

Kennedy 76, Olympic 56

Kennedy Catholic clobbered Olympic in its non-league season opener Monday.