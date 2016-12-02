Sports Roundup 12-2-16
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
Thursday, Dec. 1
Boys basketball
Highline 51, Charles Wright 22
The Pirates cruised to a non-league victory Thursday.
Kentwood 75, Kennedy 60
Kennedy Catholic opened North Puget Sound League play on a losing note Thursday.
Sultan 43, Foster 34
Foster fell to Sultan in non-league action Thursday.
Girls basketball
Kentwood 56, Kennedy 41
The Conquerors spoiled the Lancers' NPSL debut Thursday.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Boys basketball
Tyee 59, Evergreen 58
The Totems trimmed Evergreen in a non-league but crosstown battle Wednesday.
Northwest 65, Seattle Christian 63
The Warriors were edged in Wednesday action.
Girls basketball
Tyee 34, Evergreen 24
Tyee triumphed in Wednesday's clash against the Wolverines.
Foster 45, Franklin 36
Foster also finished as a winner Wednesday.
Mt. Rainier 41, Federal Way 36
The Lady Rams rallied for a victory against the Eagles.
Seattle Christian 54, Auburn 38
Class 1A Seattle Christian rose up to beat the Class 4A Trojans on Wednesday.
Bothell 80, West Seattle 64
The Wildcats were dealt a defeat Wednesday.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Boys basketball
West Seattle 60, Mountlake Terrace 44
West Seattle won its season opener Tuesday.
Tyee 60, Bush 41
Tyee also tallied a victory in its first full game Tuesday.
Lynnwood 80, Highline 64
Highline went down to defeat in a high-scoring game against Lynnwood.
Girls basketball
Chief Sealth 58, Kennedy 53
The Lady Seahawks won a close one against the Lancers on Tuesday.
Decatur 53, Highline 17
The Gators got the best of the Pirates in Tuesday non-league action.
Monday, Nov. 28
Kennedy 76, Olympic 56
Kennedy Catholic clobbered Olympic in its non-league season opener Monday.
