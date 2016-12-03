Greg McCorkle

Filling Junction Plaza Park with holiday spirit the Junction Christmas Tree was lit in the annual ceremony on Dec. 3.

SLIDESHOW: Holiday spirit gets some illumination at the West Seattle Junction

The West Seattle Junction merchants put on a show in the junction Dec. 3 for their annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Junction Plaza Park. Approximately 300 people were on hand for the event.

The Emcee was West Seattle's Dolly Madison. Dolly (aka Derick) who began performing seven years ago, has performed in shows and fundraisers across the Seattle area.

Christmas music was provided by the West Seattle High School Band and Christmas Carols were performed by the Endolyne Children’s Choir

Also oh the bill was music from Sundae+Mr Goessl a husband/wife duo who play a mix of genres from an era long gone.

ArtsWest offered an excerpt from the play currentlyl in production called Peter and the Starcatcher

Finally the main event the tree lighting was done by Jack Menashe of Menashe and Sons Jewelers.



Nancy Woodland of WestSide Baby was the main speaker.

This year the event included a Night Market with a variety of vendors including

Holy Rosary wreath and tree sales

Bakery Nouveau

West Seattle Cyclery

Seattle Logo Pro

Alki Beach Glass

Turned Wood

Dandy Stitch https://www.etsy.com/shop/DandyStitch

Uphill Designs http://uphilldesigns.com

J Mccormick Designs https://jmd-designs.myshopify.com

Linda McClamrock Arts https://www.etsy.com/shop/LindaMcClamrock

The Globetrotting Artist