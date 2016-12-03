Patrick Robinson

Kids from our area were measured for shoes, given coats, fed a hearty breakfast and taken on a shopping spree at Sears at Westfield Southcenter all thanks to the efforts of the West Seattle Rotary Club.

SLIDESHOW: West Seattle Rotary celebrates the spirit of giving with annual kids shopping spree

The West Seattle Rotary Club made good on their promise again for 2016 to help 100 disadvantaged children in our area get warm coats, shoes and more during their Shopping Spree event held at Westfield Southcenter.

Amy Lee Derenthal said "It's great this year, we actually almost have too many volunteers," referring to the dozens of people who showed up at 5:15 am to help unpack boxes of coats, paid for by donations largely collected at the annual luncheon in May.

Many of the volunteers were as always from area Fraternities and Sororities. Sponsors for the event also provided much appreciated support.



The event pairs children with volunteers who get a warm coat and socks but who also go on a shopping spree at Sears to get other necessary items like pants, shoes and more.

The volunteers and children (numbering 300) were also treated to a big breakfast by BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse who stepped up and took the place of the now closed Rainforest Cafe.

After the shopping was done, kids got to pose for a photo with Santa.

Volunteers came from:

Grace Gospel church

Zeta Phi Beta

Kappa Alpha Psi

Alpha Phi Alpha

Phi Beta Sigma

Epsilon Epsilon Sigma

Omega Psi Phi

Ferguson Plumbing

and Paula's Choice makeup

Sponsors for the event included:

Dignity Memorial-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery

Synergy Home Care

The YMCA

The Rebecca L Falwell Trust

Menashe and Sons Jewelers

Potter Construction

Ivy Court Apartments

Wait Law Office

O'Neill Plumbing

Carew Maritime Law

Food Lifeline

deNormandie, Sidlo & Associates PLLC

The Kenney