West Seattle Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast hosts hundreds
The annual West Seattle Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at the Masonic Hall was host to hundreds this year who enjoyed expertly made pancakes, coffee, juice and more during the fundraising event.
Proceeds of the breakfast will benefit Kiwanis Sponsored Youth Programs in West Seattle (high school Key Clubs, Boy Scout Troop 284, Venture Crew & more) as well as the Kiwanis Children's Cancer Program (to fund cancer research at Children's Hospital).
Marines from Joint Base Lewis/McChord were on hand to collect Toys for Tots and
Santa Claus was in the house to pose for photos with young ones.
Sponsors for the breakfast include:
- Alki Lumber
- At One Coaching
- State Farm Insurance
