Patrick Robinson

It's a good thing the Masonic Hall is a big space because hundreds of people came to the annual Pancake Breakfast there this year. The annual fundraiser supports the organization's sponsored youth programs and other efforts throughout the year.

West Seattle Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast hosts hundreds

The annual West Seattle Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at the Masonic Hall was host to hundreds this year who enjoyed expertly made pancakes, coffee, juice and more during the fundraising event.

Proceeds of the breakfast will benefit Kiwanis Sponsored Youth Programs in West Seattle (high school Key Clubs, Boy Scout Troop 284, Venture Crew & more) as well as the Kiwanis Children's Cancer Program (to fund cancer research at Children's Hospital).

Marines from Joint Base Lewis/McChord were on hand to collect Toys for Tots and

Santa Claus was in the house to pose for photos with young ones.



Sponsors for the breakfast include:

Alki Lumber

At One Coaching

State Farm Insurance