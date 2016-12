Winter weather advisory issued by NOAA for this area; Snow is in the forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory (and a Winter Storm Watch) though only the advisory is for conditions that will affect our area. The Watch is more aimed at the foothills of the Cascades and the mountains themselves).

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* TIMING...SNOW SHOWERS WILL INCREASE MONDAY MORNING BETWEEN 4 AM AND NOON. SLIGHTLY WARMER TEMPERATURES WILL CHANGE THE SNOW TO MOSTLY RAIN SHOWERS BY AFTERNOON. COLDER AIR ARRIVES MONDAY EVENING WITH A CONVERGENCE ZONE POSSIBLY PRODUCING SNOW SHOWERS DOWN TO SEA-LEVEL THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT.



* SNOW AMOUNTS...A TRACE TO TWO INCHES ABOVE ABOUT 500 FEET MONDAY MORNING. UP TO THREE INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY.

MONDAY NIGHT...LOCALLY UP TO FOUR INCHES OF ADDITIONAL SNOW IS POSSIBLE FROM NORTH SEATTLE TO EVERETT AND EAST TO THE FOOTHILLS INCLUDING THE BELLEVUE AREA. SOME RECENT MODELS SHOW EVEN MORE SNOW IN THE CONVERGENCE ZONE. LITTLE OR NO SNOW ACCUMULATION ELSEWHERE AROUND THE METRO REGION NOT AFFECTED BY THE CONVERGENCE ZONE.

* SNOW LEVELS...MAINLY NEAR 500 FEET MONDAY MORNING WITH CONSIDERABLE VARIATION. SNOW LEVELS WILL RISE IN THE AFTERNOON. SNOW LEVELS WILL FALL TO SEA LEVEL MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT AS COLD NORTHERLY FRASER RIVER OUTFLOW DEVELOPS.

* IMPACTS...SLUSH ON SOME ROADWAYS MAY CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS MONDAY MORNING. TEMPERATURES FALLING INTO THE UPPER 20S MONDAY NIGHT WILL CAUSE ANY SNOW OR RECENT MOISTURE TO BECOME ICY DURING THE COMMUTES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW COULD CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.