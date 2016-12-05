Seattle Public Library offering workshops in Spanish to help you do business with the City

information from Seattle Public Library

The Seattle Public Library will co-host two workshops in December about how to do business with the city of Seattle and the city of Seattle's Department of Transportation (SDOT). Both workshops will be offered in Spanish and will take place at the South Park Neighborhood Center, 8201 10th Ave. S.

Library events are free and open to the public. Seating is limited and registration is suggested. To register, email or call Edson Zavala at edson.zavala@seattle.gov or 206-684-7949. Spanish text for these events is available in theLibrary's calendar. Times and dates for the workshops are listed below.

· 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6

· 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

"Introduction to Working with SDOT/City of Seattle" workshops will cover the different products and services purchased by the city of Seattle and SDOT, as well as how to get started doing business with both organizations.



These events are cosponsored with the city of Seattle's Department of Transportation and Department of Finance & Administration's central contract purchasing services.

For more information, call the Library at 206-684-4086 or Ask a Librarian