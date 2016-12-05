Police Blotter Week of 12-5-16

Road rage on 16th Avenue S.W.

Around noon on Wed,, Nov. 30, police were dispatched to the 6000 block of 16th Avenue S.W. to investigate a hit and run case. They learned that two employees had loaded their work vehicle and were driving south on 16th Avenue, moving slowly due to the weight of their load. The suspect began tailing them and then started ramming their vehicle, pushing them forward several feet. The workers pulled into a parking lot and the suspect followed, yelling at them, before he fled. The victims did not want to pursue any charges.

Berserk after basketball



Officers were working security for a basketball game on the 3000 block of California Avenue S.W. on Tues., Nov. 29 and after the final points were tallied around 11 p.m., responded to reports of a disturbance. One person was cut and bleeding. The officers struggled to find any information about the incident. One man said a fight began shortly after he left the game. He was jaywalking and had almost been hit by a vehicle. The driver yelled at him to get out of the road, and the two were soon shouting at each other. The occupants of the car got out and the fight turned physical. Another man leaving the game jumped in and was hit in the face. His sister showed police the Facebook page of the main suspect. Since the officers were unable to gather much information, they returned to the precinct office. They believe the suspect to be a known gang member who resides in the area and has a history of being armed.

Robbery on 20th Avenue S.W.

A home located on the 9000 block of 20th Avenue S.W. was robbed but nothing was stolen. The victim called officers around 8:37 a.m. Mon., Nov. 28 and told them that he found a south side door had been partially opened but a safety latch prevented full entry. The suspect had used the handles to push and pull the door back and forth; so the handles were submitted for finger print analysis.

Neighbor lashes out

A woman was walking her dog on Alki Avenue S.W. around 4 p.m. on Tues., Nov. 20. She began crossing a street but soon realized an oncoming vehicle was not slowing down for her. Instead, the driver hit the gas. The woman ran and said she was in fear of being hit. As the car drove by, the woman realized her neighbor was behind the wheel, laughing as he passed. The victim said her neighbor has been harassing her since December 2015.