Corner Pocket Bar owner arrested for selling heroin; Bar closed, permanent license revocation being sought

Seattle Police have arrested the owner and bartender of the Corner Pocket bar in the West Seattle Junction after he allegedly sold heroin at the bar. The Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Board suspended the liquor license of the bar.

He has not yet been formally charged with a crime, but according to court documents he is accused of selling heroin to an undercover officer at least four different times, including several times at the bar.

Undercover, a purchase was made the from the bartender on November 7 court documents say.



The suspect was booked into jail Friday night on investigation of a Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. He was later released after posting $25,000 bail.

The Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Board says they executed an emergency 180 day suspension of the Corner Pocket’s liquor license Friday and said they will seek permanent revocation of the license.