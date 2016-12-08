The White Center PAL Boxing Club took 2nd place at the National Jr. Golden Gloves Tournament in Nevada this summer. Now they are being honored by The King County Council in a special ceremony Dec. 12.

Council to honor teenage boxers from White Center in Special Recognition Ceremony

information from King County

On Monday, Dec 12th the King County Council will recognize and honor the White Center PAL Boxing Club for its 2nd place performance at the National Jr. Golden Gloves Tournament in Nevada this summer. The tournament team was comprised of young boxers from White Center, Tacoma, Spokane, Tri Cities and Vancouver, WA.

The recognition event on Monday is expected to be very moving as one of the members of the club was recently seriously injured by a hit and run taxi cab. The Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case and the driver has been charged with felony Hit and Run. Congressman Dave Reichert, Sheriff John Urquhart, and Executive Dow Constantine are all expected to attend the event. The Special Recognition Ceremony is Dec 12th, 1:30pm, in the Council Chambers of the KC Courthouse.

For more info on White Center PAL Boxing, go to their Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/White-Center-PAL-Boxing-438039166397725/

The Police Activities League (PAL) is a nationwide youth crime prevention program that utilizes educational, athletic and recreational activities to create trust and understanding between police officers and youth. White Center PAL Boxing is dedicated to teaching the area’s youth life achievement skills through the art of boxing. It is open to boys and girls aged 10 to 18.

(Editorial note) I personally encourage everyone to support or simply learn about the impact White Center PAL Boxing has been making for years in one of King County’s most diverse communities. During my time working in White Center, I saw no better or more consistent role models than Coach Tony and Coach Keith. The coaches set high standards for the boys and girls in the club, expecting dedication and personal responsibility. I was regularly inspired seeing the boxers on training runs through the White Center neighborhoods and by the lively tournaments showcasing their hard work. Seriously, go check out their Facebook site