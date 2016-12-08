Miller Hull Partnership - Rhodes Architecture + Light

The six story mixed use building proposed for 1307 Harbor Ave SW shown here for illustration purposes only has filed for a Land Use Permit.

Land use application filed for six story mixed use building on Harbor Ave SW

Former Alki Tavern location will see retail, restaurant, office space and apartments

The project set to be built in the former Alki Tavern location at 1307 Harbor Ave SW is moving ahead with the filing of the Land Use Application for the 6-story structure that will include an office, a café, a design lab, a restaurant, an underground parking lot, retail stores and 15 apartment units. Parking for 27 vehicles would be inside the building. The community amenities in the structure reflect the architects’ priority to design a building that will engage local residents.

From the City of Seattle Analysis and Decision:

The packet includes materials presented at the meeting, and is available online by entering the project number (3015628) at this website:



http://www.seattle.gov/dpd/Planning/Design_Review_Program/Project_Reviews/Reports/default.asp

The packet is also available to view in the file, by contacting the Public Resource Center at SDCI:

EARLY DESIGN GUIDANCE April 3, 2014

Mailing Address:

Public Resource Center

700 Fifth Ave., Suite 2000 P.O. Box 34019

Seattle, WA 98124-4019

The following public comments were expressed at the Early Design Guidance meeting:

 SDCI summarized public comment letters received before the EDG meeting, listing

concerns with existing zoning, height, proposed amount of parking, impacts to views from private property, relocation of a utility pole on Harbor Ave SW, and request for additional front (east) setback.

 Appreciated the varied massing and the thoughtful analysis used to reach the preferred massing.

 Supported Option D because it includes the most amount of residential.

 The extreme varied modulation of Option A is appealing, and the resulting design should

use materials/modulation/articulation to create some of the visual interest that could

result from Option A.

 The floor plan should be designed to avoid blocking the large windows with furniture or

blinds, and the street level should be designed to maximize transparency.

 Supported the proposed departures.

 Content with the proposed building height.

 The interesting massing of Option D presents the opportunity for a visually substantial

design. Supported the proposed breezeway.

 Questioned the size of the various uses proposed in the building.

 Questioned apartments vs. condos. The applicant noted that the intent is for apartments.

 Concerned about the hill stability, drainage, and trees.

 The driveway location is a concern because it may conflict with the turning radii of the

boat trailers exiting Don Armeni park and the curve in Harbor Ave SW.

 Supported the thoughtful massing options and the proposed breezeway.

 Supported the mix of uses and the creation of jobs in the West Seattle neighborhood.

 Requested shadow studies at the next meeting.

Here's the Herald coverage from April 2014 http://tinyurl.com/mz6tmyq

Here's the Herald coverage from August of 2015: http://tinyurl.com/q3wrrbj



