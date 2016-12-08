Lindsay Peyton

Mountaineer Jim Whittaker speaks at ribbon-cutting ceremony for apartment complex named in his honor in West Seattle.

Among members of the community, business leaders and non-profit representatives assembled on Thursday, Dec. 8 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Whittaker, a luxury apartment on 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW, was one especially special guest.

Mountaineer Jim Whittaker, 87, was the first American to summit Mount Everest – and erected a U.S. flag on the top. He was also the first full-time employee of REI – and held the title of CEO for the company throughout the 1960s. He’s from West Seattle, a graduate of West Seattle High School -- and the namesake of the luxury apartment complex.



Whittaker climbed up a few steps in the main entry of the south building to address the crowd.

“This is home,” he said. “I used to walk from Fauntleroy to Arbor Heights for lunch. I’m sure that’s where I began to develop my lung capacity.”

Whittaker said the apartments were built to fill a need for the area – with so many new people moving in and searching for residences.

“I’ve traveled the world several times, and I don’t know of a spot that has as much variety, as much nature,” he said. “People are moving to the northwest. We’ve got businesses here, and we’ve got the natural environment.”

He added that he was honored to have the complex named in his honor. “I’m proud to be associated with this,” he said.

Kelley Kohout, development manager of Lennar Multifamily, said the project has been years in the making.

“Right now, we’re just opening the south building,” he said. “The bulk of the apartments will be in the north. We still have a lot to come.”

Kohout said the wine room and mid-century modern design are his favorite features of the building.

Property manager Ashlie Quon said that there are 129 units available – and by the end of the month, 37 will be occupied.

She is confident that the staff’s attention to detail will set the community apart. “We’re committed to providing a high level of customer service,” she said.

The complex will also be home to a Whole Foods Market and other retail businesses.

Units come in one and two-bedrooms with month rents starting at $1,538 and going up to more than $2,500.

For more information, visit www.livewhittaker.com.