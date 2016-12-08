Israel Shotridge

A fine art print that is representative of the work done by Tlingit Master Artist / Carver Israel Shotridge. His work and more can be seen at West Seattle's new northwest coast native art gallery Raven's Nest West located at 4557 Glenn Way SW.

Raven’s Nest West offers the best of Northwest coast native art

New gallery now open on Glenn Way SW

The newest art gallery in West Seattle, just opened in time for the holidays is Raven’s Nest West at 4557 Glenn Way SW, one block west of the Junction. This is no ordinary gallery.

Raven’s Nest West features northwest native museum quality original cedar carvings, engraved jewelry, limited edition prints, cedar bark weavings, ivory sculpture, painted deerskin drums, apparel and more with an exclusive representation of the art of Tlingit Master Artist / Carver Israel Shotridge. They also represent Native artists from throughout the Northwest Coast, Washington state Tribal communities, Canadian First Nations, and Alaskan Native Artists from all over Alaska including Tlingit, Haida, Tsimshian, Aleut, Yupik, Inupiat, and Eskimo.

The gallery is owned by Sue and Israel Shotridge who for the past 25 years have built both a retail and wholesale business based on Vashon Island called Raven's Nest Art Gallery & Gifts and who also created two online stores www.northwestnativegifts.com and www.Shotridge.com.



The Shotridge Collection, featuring more than 30 designs is available both online and in store.

Sue said, “A lot of our customers are from West Seattle and we’ve been telling them we were planning on opening a gallery here as soon as a place became available. We looked for some time and then this location became available.

The new gallery on Glenn Way SW will be a regular part of the West Seattle Art Walk and will be managed by their daughter Autumn. Autumn's plan is to also establish herself in the new gallery as a featured Alaskan Native Artist. She will create beaded seal fur jewelry & accessories along with contemporary Native jewelry crafted in sterling silver, copper & brass.

The range of products the company sells is extensive and the display work is one of Sue’s specialities.

Sue said, “When visitors come around, from all over the world, they are looking for something that is authentic, northwest coast art. it’s the type of place where you can bring family and relatives and friends who are visiting into a gallery showing northwest coast art because that’s what’s from this area.”

Sue noted that German and Japanese people in particular seem to love northwest coast native art.

The art itself is “Very distinctive,” she said, “the form line design, the imagery stands out and different tribal groups have their own style and motifs.”

Raven's Nest West Gallery will feature a variety of tribal artists.

“I know there’s a native community in West Seattle who would welcome a northwest coast native art gallery. And we are very optimistic that things will take off and if so, we will open a larger place. We think of this gallery as a stepping stone from Vashon to here.”

Raven’s Nest West sells a very refined genre of art, born of this area and reflective of the northwest spirit.

Business Hours: Thurs. thru Sundays 11 - 5pm

For more info: Contact sue@shotridge.com

Call 206-567-5826 for more information