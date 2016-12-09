file photo by Patrick Robinson

The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ships will be visiting West Seattle shores again this year with Christmas carols and fun for everyone.

Christmas Ships in West Seattle Dec. 10

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 – FIRST SAILING

LEAD BOAT with Choir

FOLLOW BOAT Goodtime II

CHOIR: Dickens Carolers

DEPARTS: Seattle Waterfront – Pier 55, 2:30-4:50pm

1st Performance: 3:25-3:45 Lowman Beach Park

2nd Performance: 4:10-4:30 Alki Beach Park

Beverages and treats provided by Alki Community Center/Seattle Parks Department. Here's the schedule:



3:30-3:50 Endolyne Children's Choir

3:50-4:10 Band lead caroling

4:10-4:30 Christmas Ship (all head to the water's edge to listen to on-board carolers)

4:30-4:40 Band lead a couple carols

4:40-5:00 Sea Lu band

5:00-5:10 Band lead a couple carols



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 – SECOND SAILING

LEAD BOAT with Choir

CHOIR: Dickens Carolers

DEPARTS: Seattle Waterfront – Pier 55, 7:00-9:45

1st Performance: 8:00-8:15 Duwamish Waterway Park

2nd Performance: 9:05-9:25 Salty’s on Alki

Salty's will be offering free parking, blankets, heat lamps, festive cocktails and Northwest holiday cuisine.