Christmas Ships in West Seattle Dec. 10
The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ships will be entertaining people in West Seattle again on Saturday Dec. 10..
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 – FIRST SAILING
LEAD BOAT with Choir
FOLLOW BOAT Goodtime II
CHOIR: Dickens Carolers
DEPARTS: Seattle Waterfront – Pier 55, 2:30-4:50pm
1st Performance: 3:25-3:45 Lowman Beach Park
2nd Performance: 4:10-4:30 Alki Beach Park
Beverages and treats provided by Alki Community Center/Seattle Parks Department. Here's the schedule:
3:30-3:50 Endolyne Children's Choir
3:50-4:10 Band lead caroling
4:10-4:30 Christmas Ship (all head to the water's edge to listen to on-board carolers)
4:30-4:40 Band lead a couple carols
4:40-5:00 Sea Lu band
5:00-5:10 Band lead a couple carols
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 – SECOND SAILING
LEAD BOAT with Choir
CHOIR: Dickens Carolers
DEPARTS: Seattle Waterfront – Pier 55, 7:00-9:45
1st Performance: 8:00-8:15 Duwamish Waterway Park
2nd Performance: 9:05-9:25 Salty’s on Alki
Salty's will be offering free parking, blankets, heat lamps, festive cocktails and Northwest holiday cuisine.
