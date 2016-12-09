Photo courtesy NOAA

Endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales: Species in the Spotlight

Presentation Dec. 15 at C&P Coffee

information from Whale Trail

The Whale Trail presents Lynne Barre, NOAA Fisheries in a talk about Species in the Spotlight, focusing on the Southern Resident Orcas at C&P Coffee on Dec. 15.

Last year NOAA Fisheries launched the Species in the Spotlight initiative focused on stabilizing the populations of eight endangered species at very high risk of extinction. Southern Residents are one of the Species in the Spotlight.

With this effort NOAA is marshaling resources and focusing on partnerships to turn around the decline towards extinction and support conservation of endangered species. Lynne will highlight some recent recovery and conservation efforts for Southern Resident killer whales called for in the Species in the Spotlight Action Plan.



This is the first of the 2016/17 Orca Talk series hosted by The Whale Trail in West Seattle, with help from Seal Sitters. Join us to celebrate the seasonal return of the orcas to local waters, and do some holiday shopping too!

About the Speaker

Lynne Barre is the Branch Chief for Marine Mammals and Puget Sound Species for NOAAs Protected Resources division in Seattle. She has been with the agency for more than 15 years, implementing the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) and Endangered Species Act (ESA). Since 2003 she has worked on the endangered listing of the Southern Resident Killer Whales, designated critical habitat, developed and finalized a recovery plan, and implemented actions to conserve and recover the whales. As part of the recovery program, she developed an oil spill response plan and protective regulations for killer whales in Washington.

Lynne also supports other aspects of the marine mammal program, such as helping coordinate the stranding network. Lynne works on ESA-listed rockfish species and coordinates with Puget Sound salmon recovery efforts as well. She has represented NOAA Fisheries as a core team member of The Whale Trail since the project's founding in 2008.

About The Whale Trail

The Whale Trail (www.thewhaletrail.org) is a series of sites around the region where the public may view orcas and other marine mammals from shore. Our mission is to inspire appreciation and stewardship of whales and our marine environment. Our overarching goal is to ensure the southern resident orcas don't go extinct.

Through our current sites and signs, including two on every Washington State ferry, we reach more than 30 million people each year. The Whale Trail is currently adding new sites along the west coast, from BC to California, throughout the southern resident orcas' range.

The Whale Trail is led by a core team of partners including NOAA Fisheries, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Seattle Aquarium, the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, and the Whale Museum. Our BC team is led by the the BC Cetacean Sighting Network. The Whale Trail is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, registered in Washington State. Join us!

Presentation by Lynne Barre, NOAA Fisheries

When: Thursday December 15, 7:00 - 8:30 pm.

--Doors open at 6:15

Where: C&P Coffee Company, 5612 California Ave SW

Cost: $5 suggested donation; kids free

Advance tickets: brownpapertickets.com

Presented by The Whale Trail

