Sports Roundup 12-9-16
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
Thursday, Dec. 8
Winter sports
All Winter sports events were either postponed or cancelled because of snow.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Gymnastics
Mount Rainier
The Rams scored 159 points to win a four-team meet Wednesday, besting the 157 of Auburn-Riverside, the 137 of Decatur and the 134 of Kentridge.
Kennedy
Kennedy Catholic finished fourth in a four-team meet Wednesday with 91 points.
Kentwood and Auburn tied for first with 135 points and Todd Beamer was next with 130.
Wrestling
Highline 34, Mt. Rainier 33
It was as close of a match as you can get as Highline edged Mount Rainier in non-league action Wednesday.
Kentlake 72, Kennedy 12
The Lancers were pinned with a loss in Wednesday action.
Boys basketball
Evergreen 49, Highline 44
Evergreen rose up to score a close win over the Pirates on Wednesday.
Seattle Christian 62, Bush 37
The Warriors were winners Wednesday against Bush School.
Girls basketball
Highline 47, Evergreen 28
The Pirates buried the Wolverines in Wednesday action.
Chief Sealth 44, Nathan Hale 22
Chief Sealth doubled the score of Nathan Hale in Wednesday's win.
West Seattle 69, Holy Names 48
The Wildcats won decisively Wednesday.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Boys basketball
Kentwood 81, Mt. Rainier 66
The Rams were outgunned by the Conquerors in a North Puget Sound League battle Tuesday.
Kennedy 60, Tahoma 57
Kennedy Catholic scored a narrow win against the Bears on Tuesday.
Evergreen 70, Foster 40
The Wolverines won big Tuesday in a South Puget Sound League game.
Highline 66, Eatonville 64
Highline outdistanced the Cruisers in Tuesday action.
Tyee 70, Orting 46
The Totems towered above Orting on Tuesday.
West Seattle 57, O'Dea 46
The Wildcats rose up to knock off a perennial power Tuesday.
Nathan Hale 109, Chief Sealth 70
Seventy points were not nearly enough for Chief Sealth in Tuesday's loss.
Girls basketball
Seattle Lutheran 34, Shoreline Christian 20
The Saints scored a win in Tuesday action.
Kentwood 66, Mt. Rainier 52
The Rams fell to Kentwood in NPSL play Tuesday.
Tahoma 59, Kennedy 39
Tahoma topped the Lancers on Tuesday.
Foster 57, Evergreen 22
Foster felled Evergreen in a Tuesday SPSL game.
Eatonville 66, Highline 23
Highline was hammered by Eatonville on Tuesday.
Orting 55, Tyee 36
Orting outlasted the Totems Tuesday.
Boys swimming
Kennedy 106, Kentwood 67
Kennedy dove into the NPSL season with a win Tuesday.
Mt. Rainier 127, Kentlake 56
Mount Rainier managed a desisive win over the Falcons.
Monday, Dec. 5
Girls basketball
Seattle Christian 61, Foster 21
Seattle Christian had an easy time of it against he Lady Bulldogs Monday.
Mt. Rainier 50, Decatur 39
The Rams ralled to grab a win over the Gators.
Gymnastics
Evergreen 84, Lindbergh 70
The Wolverines won against the Eagles in Monday action.
