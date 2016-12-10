Update: Vault fire knocks out power to 3200 homes and businesses; 136 still out
Power was quickly brought back online for thousands in West Seattle after a transformer in a vault failed on Saturday afternoon. Seattle City Light reported that only 136 customers were still affected at 3pm and that they expected to have the power restored completely before 6 PM.
Original post 1:40pm
Seattle Fire Dept emergency crews responded to call for "vault fire" in the 3900 block of Alaska Way SW around 1:25 pm on Saturday. One person contacted the Herald and said a manhole cover had blown off as a result of an explosion caused by failed transformer.
City light said via Twitter that power should be restored within a few hours.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.