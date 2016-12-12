POEM: Get over it!
A Christmas poem by Carol Smith
Is incredibly awful where you would rate Wassel
Should those who make fruitcake do time
Are you for making unlawful out of town guests who waffle
On contributing for their board one thin dime
Rather than munch on turkey jerky’s old crunch
Like the kind Grandpa keeps in his pocket
Would you instead lunch on your intuition’s hunch
That it’s safer to stick your finger in a light socket
Is old King Cole lazy, is the Grinch far too crazy
Is Santa too wide in his girth
Is it your consensus that Good Old King Wenseslas
Is the least interesting man on this earth
Well if this is you, don’t think with Christmas you’re through
Just because Auld Lang Syne has been sung
For if stores as they do, keep pushing it earlier to you
Christmas may one day, never get over being done!
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.