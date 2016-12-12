POEM: Get over it!

A Christmas poem by Carol Smith

Is incredibly awful where you would rate Wassel

Should those who make fruitcake do time

Are you for making unlawful out of town guests who waffle

On contributing for their board one thin dime

Rather than munch on turkey jerky’s old crunch

Like the kind Grandpa keeps in his pocket

Would you instead lunch on your intuition’s hunch

That it’s safer to stick your finger in a light socket

Is old King Cole lazy, is the Grinch far too crazy

Is Santa too wide in his girth

Is it your consensus that Good Old King Wenseslas

Is the least interesting man on this earth



Well if this is you, don’t think with Christmas you’re through

Just because Auld Lang Syne has been sung

For if stores as they do, keep pushing it earlier to you

Christmas may one day, never get over being done!

