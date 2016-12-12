Patrick Robinson

Volunteers unloaded the trailer full of food (more than 4500 pounds) collected by Nucor Steel in their annual donation drive for West Seattle Foodbank. The company also gave the foodbank a check for $15,000.

Nucor Steel donates more than $16,000 and nearly 4200 lbs of food to West Seattle Foodbank

Carrying on a tradition that is more than a decade old Nucor Steel rallied it's people and others to contribute nearly 4200 pounds of food and a check for $15,000 to the West Seattle Foodbank on Dec. 10.

A crew of volunteers was on hand to unload the trailer and accept the check. Stephanie Sanchez, Senior Accounting Clerk of Nucor Steel brought the money and delivered it to Executive Director Fran Yeatts.

The breakdown was:



Food donation from employees 4,180 lbs

Cash/check donations from employees, $2,306

Nucor Match at $2 per total employee donation $12,972

Additional Nucor contribution $872



Total amount: $16,150