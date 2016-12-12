Nucor Steel donates more than $16,000 and nearly 4200 lbs of food to West Seattle Foodbank
Carrying on a tradition that is more than a decade old Nucor Steel rallied it's people and others to contribute nearly 4200 pounds of food and a check for $15,000 to the West Seattle Foodbank on Dec. 10.
A crew of volunteers was on hand to unload the trailer and accept the check. Stephanie Sanchez, Senior Accounting Clerk of Nucor Steel brought the money and delivered it to Executive Director Fran Yeatts.
The breakdown was:
Food donation from employees 4,180 lbs
Cash/check donations from employees, $2,306
Nucor Match at $2 per total employee donation $12,972
Additional Nucor contribution $872
Total amount: $16,150
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.