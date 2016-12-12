Patrick Robinson
Volunteers unloaded the trailer full of food (more than 4500 pounds) collected by Nucor Steel in their annual donation drive for West Seattle Foodbank. The company also gave the foodbank a check for $15,000.

Nucor Steel donates more than $16,000 and nearly 4200 lbs of food to West Seattle Foodbank

By Patrick Robinson
12/12/2016 updated 2 hours ago

Carrying on a tradition that is more than a decade old Nucor Steel rallied it's people and others to contribute nearly 4200 pounds of food and a check for $15,000 to the West Seattle Foodbank on Dec. 10.

A crew of volunteers was on hand to unload the trailer and accept the check. Stephanie Sanchez, Senior Accounting Clerk of Nucor Steel brought the money and delivered it to Executive Director Fran Yeatts.

The breakdown was:

Food donation from employees 4,180 lbs
Cash/check donations from employees, $2,306
Nucor Match at $2 per total employee donation $12,972
Additional Nucor contribution $872

Total amount: $16,150

  • share
  • Post to Twitter

Photo gallery for this story

We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.