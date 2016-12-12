Police Blotter Week of 12-12-16

Robbery at U-Haul

When an area resident visited his storage unit at U-Haul, located at 6343 35th Ave. S.W., to pay his bill on Fri., Nov. 4, he found smashed objects and a number of items missing. The man contacted an officer but was told it was too late to do anything, since there were no witnesses. There were no cameras, and no alarm sounded. He has since found out that four other units were also robbed and found a police officer willing to help file a report. He estimates that his losses exceed $1,000.

Pokemon Go game turns ugly



Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Harbor Avenue S.W. at 1 a.m. on Fri., Dec. 2. They learned that victims were walking through Don Armeni Boat Ramp playing Pokemon Go, when the suspect vehicle drove slowly past and stopped right in front of them. One passenger exited and grabbed something from a trashcan. About six or seven other men exited the vehicle and struck one of the victims a dozen times in the face. The group then attacked another victim, punching and kicking him and ultimately knocking him to the ground where they stomped on him several times. At one point, a man pulled a gun. Eventually, the suspects fled on Harbor Avenue S.W., then California Avenue S.W. Police searched the area for the suspects but were unable to find the vehicle described.

Beaten with a baseball bat

Officers received a call regarding an assault at 7:30 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 30 and were dispatched to the intersection of California Avenue S.W. and S.W. Lander Street. There they found a victim with a split lip and an abrasion on his forehead. He said he was sitting outside with a friend vaping, when an unknown suspect ran up and hit him with a bat. The suspect fled north on California Avenue.

Road-raging man fires gun

A couple residing on the 2700 block of 48th Avenue S.W. were driving home on the West Seattle Bridge around 6 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 27. They began merging to take the Delridge exit, when they noticed a vehicle accelerating in the lane behind them. The couple accelerated and tried to move away. The other vehicle was slightly behind them in the next lane, when they heard a loud bang and felt their car rocking. The suspect’s vehicle exited onto Harbor Avenue S.W. and was soon out of sight. The suspect was described as a man with dark hair and wearing a dark jacket. When the couple reached their home, they inspected the car and they found a bullet hole next to the door handle. They reported the incidence to police on Sat., Dec. 3.

