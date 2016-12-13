Rogue One: A Star Wars Story starts at the Admiral Theater this week: But give them a break on calls

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Rogue One: A Star Wars story is playing at the Admiral Theater starting this week.

The new smaller capacity theater will mean tickets will go fast

It's tough to be popular.

The new Star Wars film Rogue is getting incredibly positive reviews, as if its reputation by brand alone wasn't enough but the Admiral Theater where the film begins showing on Thursday at 7pm is getting overwhelmed with phone calls about tickets said Dinah Brien, Manager. She shared a statement with the West Seattle Herald.

"Tickets will NOT be available online or at the theater until this Thursday. Box office opens at 2PM. You can buy tickets for either Thursday's 2D 7PM show or the 3D 9:40 at that time.



Rogue One will be showing 4 times a day starting Friday. You can come to the box office at noon starting Friday and buy tickets for any show ON THAT DAY. Remember, our theater is smaller now; only 225 seats so you will want to come early. Lines will be forming outside.

SING will have its premier next Tuesday the 20th at 7PM. "