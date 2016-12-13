Sports Roundup 12-12-16

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Saturday, Dec. 10

Boys basketball

West Seattle 60, Spanaway Lake 32

The Wildcats took a 21-8 lead on the Sentinels by the end of the first quarter in Saturday's non-league win.

Tahoma 64, Highline 56

Gerald Hood hit 23 points for the Pirates in Saturday's non-league loss to Tahoma.

Kings 59, Kennedy 32

The Lancers suffered a non-league defeat at the hands of Kings on Saturday.

Chief Sealth 54, Seattle Lutheran 48

Chief Sealth outgunned its cross-West Seattle opponents in a non-league game Saturday.

Seattle Christian 54, King's Way Christian 42

The Warriors were winners in Saturday's non-league game.



Girls basketball

Kennedy 48, Lake Washington 45

The Lancers edged out the Kangaroos in Saturday non-league action.

Chief Sealth 64, Seattle Lutheran 17

The Seahawks scored a decisive win against Seattle Lutheran on Saturday.

Liberty 65, Tyee 23

Tyee took a non-league loss to Liberty on Saturday.

Friday, Dec. 9

Boys basketball

Mt. Rainier 77, Kentlake 63

The Rams rallied for a North Puget Sound League victory over the Falcons Friday.

Cleveland 73, Chief Sealth 68

Cleveland clipped the Seahawks in Friday's Metro League matchup.

Evergreen 85, Washington 60

Evergreen towered above Washington in a South Puget Sound League game Friday.

White River 78, Foster 46

Foster was washed away by White River in a SPSL game Friday.

Highline 71, Tyee 52

The Pirates posted an SPSL win against the Totems on Friday.

Seattle Christian 73, Yoncalla, Ore. 36

Seattle Christian scored a non-league victory in Oregon this past Friday.

Girls basketball

Kentlake 48, Mt. Rainier 17

The Falcons flew past Mount Rainier in Friday NPSL action.

Cleveland 64, Chief Sealth 52

Chief Sealth took a Metro League loss to Cleveland on Friday.

West Seattle 78, Ingraham 34

The Lady Wildcats had an easy time of it against Ingraham in Friday's Metro League game.

Washington 29, Evergreen 19

It was a low-scoring game Friday as the Wolverines were defeated by Washington in SPSL action.

Highline 54, Tyee 42

The Pirates prevailed against Tyee in Friday's SPSL clash.

White River 66, Foster 29

Foster fell to White River Friday in an SPSL game.



Gymnastics

Ingraham 140, Chief Sealth 111

The Seahawks were outscored in Friday's Metro League meet.

Ballard 158, West Seattle 118

Ballard's Beavers got the best of the Wildcats in Friday Metro League action.