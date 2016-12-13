Sportswatch: For the week of Dec. 24-20

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Boys basketball

West Seattle hosts Blanchet for an 8:30 p.m. game Friday in the Metro League as Chief Sealth entertains O'Dea, then Saturday at 7 p.m. West Seattle is at home against O'Dea with Chief Sealth getting a visit from North Kitsap at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Mount Rainier, meanwhile, hosts Lindbergh at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Kennedy Catholic gets a visit from Kent-Meridian at the same time Friday before visiting Mount Rainier on Tuesday.

Foster hosts Foss on Friday at 7 p.m. in the South Puget Sound League as Evergreen travels to Lindbergh, then Tuesday Evergreen goes to Franklin Pierce and Foster to Lindbergh.

Highline hosts River Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday as Tyee travels to Steilacoom and Tuesday Highline is at Clover Park and Tyee at Renton.

Seattle Christian gets a 6 p.m. visit from Lynden Christian on Saturday and goes to Cedar Park Christian at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle Lutheran entertains the Aussie Basketball Travelers team at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before visiting Neah Bay at 4 p.m. Saturday and hosting Tacoma Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Chief Sealth visits Ingraham at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday as West Seattle goes on the road to Eastside Catholic, and at 7 p.m. Friday the Wildcats host Blanchet as the Seahawks get a visit from Holy Names. Chief Sealth travels to North Kitsap for a 2 p.m. game Tuesday.

Mount Rainier gets a 6:15 p.m. visit from Hazen this Friday and Kennedy goes to Kent-Meridian at 7:15 p.m. and Mount Rainier visits Kennedy at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Evergreen hosts Lindbergh and Foster visits Foss at 7 p.m. Friday and at the same time Tuesday Evergreen entertains Franklin Pierce and Foster hosts Lindbergh.

Tyee travels to Seattle Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday before hosting Steilacoom at the same time Friday when Highline is at River Ridge. Tuesday Tyee hosts Renton and Highline entertains Clover Park at 7 p.m.

Seattle Christian gets a 2:15 p.m. visit from Lindbergh this Saturday and goes to Cedar Park Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday with Seattle Lutheran visiting Neah Bay at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and hosting Tacoma Baptist at 6 p.m. Tuesday.



Gymnastics

Mount Rainier and Kennedy travel to Enumclaw with Federal Way at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Wrestling

West Seattle goes to Roosevelt at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as Chief Sealth travels to Franklin.

Mount Rainier visits Kentridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday as Kennedy travels to Tahoma and JFK goes to the Lindbergh Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Evergreen is at home for a 6 p.m. match Thursday with Foster as well as Lindbergh and Foss. Highline, meanwhile, travels to River Ridge with Eatonville and Renton.

The Mount Rainier girls go to Auburn for 7 p.m. action Wednesday.

Boys swimming

Eastside Catholic visits Chief Sealth and West Seattle at 4 p.m. Friday.

Kennedy hosts Tahoma at 3 p.m. Thursday and Mount Rainier goes to the Lindbergh pool to face Kentridge at 3:30 p.m. that day.

Evergreen, Highline and Tyee are at the Hazen pool going up against Renton at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Girls bowling

Kennedy Catholic hosts Todd Beamer at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Pros

Sounders

Seattle is now off until March after winning the Major League Soccer Cup title with a 5-4 shootout score against Toronto on Saturday.

Seahawks

Seattle will host the Los Angeles Rams for a 5:25 p.m. game at CenturyLink Field on Thursday that can be seen on Channel 5 television.

Thunderbirds

Seattle entertains Prince George for a 7:35 p.m. Canadian Hockey League match at the Showare Center in Kent before hosting the Tri-City Americans at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Stars

Tacoma's professional indoor soccer team will be on the road at San Diego for a 3:05 p.m. match Sunday.

Colleges

Husky men

The University of Washington men's basketball team hosts Western Michigan for a 5 p.m. game Sunday before getting a visit from Cal Poly at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Both games can be seen on the Pac-12 cable network.

Husky women

Seattle Christian graduate Katie Collier and the UW women's basketball team will be at home for a 2 p.m. game against Savannah this coming Sunday.

Cougar men

Santa Clara comes to Pullman for a 1 p.m. game Saturday that can be seen on the Pac-12 cable network.

Cougar women

Washington State University visits Saint Louis for 12 p.m. action Sunday.

Redhawks men

Mississippi Valley State will pay a 7 p.m. visit to Seattle University this Thursday before Southern Utah comes to town at 7 p.m. Monday.

Redhawks women

Seattle University travels to Denver for 6 p.m. action Friday before dropping in on Colorado State at the same time Sunday.