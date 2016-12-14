Westside Snow Report 12-15-16

By Greg Whittaker

Mountain 2 Sound Outfitters

Working at a ski and snowboard shop when people are skiing is so fun (and busy) we have been neglecting our reporting so wanted to catch up.

We know a lot of you have been up to our regional mountains and are having a blast. We are seeing a lot of damage from rocks, so know there are still hidden rocks under the snow that has fallen during the early part of December.



That said, there are also deep snow hazards including tree wells, so make sure you ski with a buddy and keep an eye on each other if you venture off piste (a ski run of compacted snow).

David Levin, ski tech, reports on Crystal on Monday, “Crystal got a great refresher over the weekend coating the 2 feet of powder they got last weekend. The snow is super fluffy and light but it is still heavy enough to slow you down when it gets deep.

The entire mountain has been filling in nicely, with both Southback and Northway opening and skiing well throughout the week. The skiing has truly been phenomenal.

Chair 6, Southback and Northway all had spots where the snow came way over your knees, and I was eating quite a bit of powder in multiple areas.

Beware...a couple of the traverses are getting rocky!(top of chair 6)

The groomers have been skiing great and are practically rock free. Personal favorites where off of Forest Queen and they had plenty of powder stashes along the sides.

Early season conditions still exist and there are still plenty of rocks waiting under all that fluffy powder.

The temperatures have been a bit on the cold side so bring and extra layer and make sure those boots are dialed in so you don't get cold toes!”

Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass are also rocking, haven’t heard personally how White Pass is skiing but I am sure it is awesome!

Here is a stab at an updated format for local conditions...

Mt. Baker

Last Updated: 12/14

24 HR:

0"



72 HR:

7"

86" - 125" snow depth





6/8 lifts operating

800ac open

Alpental

Last Updated: 12/14

24 HR:

0"



72 HR:

15"

50" - 86" snow depth





4/5

300ac

White Pass

Last Updated: 12/14

24 HR:

0"



72 HR:

19"

44" - 66" snow depth





6/8 lifts operating

1402ac

Stevens Pass Resort

Last Updated: 12/14

24 HR:

0"



72 HR:

10"

49" - 58" snow depth





10/10 lifts operating

1125ac

The Summit at Snoqualmie

Last Updated: 12/14

24 HR:

0"



72 HR:

16"

50" - 50" snow depth





5/27 lifts operating

900ac

Crystal Mountain

Last Updated: 12/14

24 HR:

0"



72 HR:

3"

35" - 47" snow depth





9/11 lifts operating

N/A

Here are links to local ski areas so you can visit their sites for the most up to date info. If you want to contribute, come by Mountain to Sound Outfitters and let us know how your trip was or feel free to post in the comment section.

Crystal Mountain Resort

Summit at Snoqualmie

Stevens Pass

Mt. Baker Ski Area

Mission Ridge Ski Area

White Pass Ski Area

Loup Loup Ski Bowl

Make sure you check the WSDOT Pass Reports for driving conditions.

