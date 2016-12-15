Early Design Guidance meeting set for two, three story live-work buildings in Arbor Heights

LEMONS ARCHITECTURE PLLC

A meeting to discuss the design for two three story live-work buildings with nine units total proposed for 4220 SW 100th in Arbor Heights is set for Jan. 5 at the West Seattle Senior Center.

MEETING

Date: Thursday, January 5, 2017

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: West Seattle Senior Center

4217 SW Oregon St

Hatten Hall



All meeting facilities are ADA compliant. Translators or interpreters provided upon request. Please contact the Public Resource Center at prc@seattle.gov or (206) 684-8467 at least five business days prior to the meeting to request this service.

OPPORTUNITY FOR COMMENT

The Director will accept written comments to assist in the preparation of the early design guidance through January 5, 2017. You are invited to offer comments regarding important site planning and design issues, which you believe, should be addressed in the design for this project.

Comments and requests to be made party of record should be submitted to PRC@seattle.gov or City of Seattle – Seattle DCI – PRC, 700 5th Avenue, Suite 2000, PO Box 34019, Seattle, WA 98124-4019.

PROCESS

An application for Design Review related to future development of this site has been submitted to the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (Seattle DCI). The first phase of Design Review includes the Early Design Guidance (EDG) meeting. At the Early Design Guidance meeting, the following occurs:

The applicants will present information about the site and vicinity as well as early massing design concepts.

The public may offer comments regarding the design of a development on the subject site.*

The Design Review Board will provide guidance and identify those Design Guidelines of highest priority for the design as it moves forward towards Master Use Permit (MUP) application.

Following the meeting, Seattle DCI will issue a written Early Design Guidance report summarizing the meeting. This report will be sent to those who signed in at the meeting or otherwise requested a copy.

*Please note that public comment at the EDG meeting is limited to design considerations. If environmental review is triggered, comments related to environmental impacts (such as traffic, parking, noise, etc.) may be sent to Seattle DCI following notice of that review.

MORE INFORMATION

This proposal may be viewed at our Design Review Program website at www.seattle.gov/DPD/aboutus/news/events/DesignReview/SearchPastReviews/. For more information regarding this application or the Design Review process, you may contact the Land Use Planner listed above, go to the Design Review Program website or visit our office at the address above. (We are open from 8 am to 4 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10:30 am to 4 pm Tuesday and Thursday.)