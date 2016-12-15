Patrick Robinson

Sue Trainer, retired Dec. 15 after serving thousands of meals to students at Denny International Middle School for the past 36 years.

'Lunch Lady' Sue Trainer retires from Denny after 36 years

When Sue Trainer first started as a 'lunch lady' in 1980 David T. Denny Junior High School was looking at another couple of decades of service in its old location on 30th Ave. SW. From the beginning she wanted to make her role there as one of a "home away from home." In 1986 she became Assistant Manager and in 1996 moved to the Manager's role where she served until her retirement Dec. 15.

In a special ceremony in the new Denny International Middle School, she was honored by Principal Jeff Clark, co-workers, family and even assorted custodial staff who came back to be part of the event.

Along the way, Sue served 6,480 breakfasts, and 17,100 lunches and in a single day served the most students ever with a promotional event called "Rockin the Record" when 608 students were served.



Principal Clark said, "The most amazing thing about Sue Trainer is the way she's transformed the lunchroom to have a real feeling of home and connection for kids for decades. All of the extra little things she does to have it be a welcoming inviting place where everybody feels a part of being a Dolphin is just an inspiration. So we are all truly appreciative for every day and all those years and wish her all the best in retirement."

Co-Worker Doree Fazio-Young said, "She's the only boss I've ever had and she was very fair, loyal and we had so much fun. She never made us do a job that she hadn't done herself, ever. She's an amazing woman. She helped us all professionally but she helped us in our private lives too. We're like a family. And she's been the head of the family."

Other co-workers said the same thing, acknowledging that they were sorry to see her go.

Trainer said she just plans on taking it easy for now at home. "My kids went here, my grandkids went here, she said, noting it's been a place of many happy memories.

She said her best memory was her "60th Birthday Party and they had the band play Happy Birthday to me. That was pretty awesome."

Now everyone is singing her praises.