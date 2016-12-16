AirBnB lists West Seattle in Top Ten trendiest neighborhoods in the world for 2017
AirBnB, the service that lets people rent or find rooms to rent for short term stays has compiled a list of the top 17 trendiest neighborhoods for 2017 in cities around the world.
West Seattle came in at number 9, cracking the top ten, worldwide.
The list is part of Neighborhoods to Watch. The list is based on growth, travel and booking patterns. They predict a 230% growth rate for our area. The site/service lists more than 300 rooms/homes available with an average price of $113. Some go for more than $1000 with at least one listed at an eye popping $4999 but which will accommodate 14 people per night.
1. Milneburg in New Orleans, Louisiana - 1500% growth
2. Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 976% growth
3. Fitzroy in Melbourne, Australia - 770% growth
4. Konohana-ku in Osaka, Japan - 609% growth
5. Chutes-Lavie in Marseille, France - 604% growth
6. Rockcliffe Smythe in Toronto, Canada - 497% growth
7. Midtown in Miami, Florida - 430% growth
8. Narvarte in Mexico City, Mexico - 264% growth
9. West Seattle in Seattle, Washington - 230% growth
10. Usera in Madrid, Spain - 228% growth
11. Din Daeng/Huai Khwang in Bangkok, Thailand - 218% growth
12. Chippendale in Sydney, Australia - 204% growth
13. Daehangno in Seoul, South Korea - 203% growth
14. Lyndale in Minneapolis, Minnesota - 193% growth
15. Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland - 180% growth
16. Chacarita in Buenos Aires, Argentina - 172% growth
17. Žižkov in Prague, Czech Republic - 103% growth
