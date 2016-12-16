White Center will light up the holidays with their annual tree lighting Dec. 17

This Saturday 12.17.2017 at 6 pm, the public is invited to celebrate the holidays at White Center’s community Christmas tree lighting.

Hot beverages will be provided by White Center's newest shop Moonshot Coffee, you can dance to DJ TTop, and take photos with Santa.

The event is taking place at Roxbury Street SW and 16 Ave SW in front of Mac’s Triangle Pub .

Food donations are accepted and will be delivered to the White Center Food Bank .

Primary Sponsors:

The Triangle Pub

Tom the Live Butcher



With additional donations from:

Tommysound

Moonshot Coffee

The White Center Chamber of Commerce

White Center Community Development Association

McLendon Hardware

Contact Tommy of Tommysound, White Center Chamber of Commerce Vice President, 206.229.7937 with any questions.