Police blotter Week of 12-19-16

Neighbors robbing neighbors

A staff member of an apartment complex located on the 5400 block of Delridge Way S.W. reported a burglary at 10 p.m. on Mon., Dec. 12. The victim left his apartment around 12:30 p.m. and returned five hours later to find a black mark on his front door. When he entered the space, he discovered that a number of items were missing. A security camera revealed a woman had walked up to the apartment around 2:40 p.m. and kicked the door open. About 10 minutes later, she left and entered her own apartment. The victim said he simply wanted his belongings back and did not want to file a complaint. The suspect refused to come outside to see officers. Staff members at the apartment complex were advised to call police if she exited her apartment.

Burglary of weed shop



An employee of a marijuana dispensary retail shop, located on the 5400 block of California Avenue S.W., called to report a burglary around 4 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 10. She had received a phone call from the alarm company that suspects had triggered the system and saw on the business’ video surveillance that there were four individuals, wearing masks and dark clothing. They used a crowbar to break into the front door, then split up once inside. One suspect took all the marijuana off the wall hangers and emptied it into a bag. The shop’s employee estimates that $11,000 to $12,000 of product was stolen. Two iPads were also stolen but later recovered across the street near a bus stop. One iPad, however, was shattered. The thieves also stole $220 from a cash drawer.

Stolen laptop at 30th Avenue S.W.

A burglar broke in the front door of a home located on 5400 block of 30th Avenue S.W. around 8 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 10. The man was wearing dark clothes and was about 5’10” tall and 125 lbs. He left with a laptop. The victim heard glass breaking while in a back bedroom. When officers arrived they found him sweeping up the glass. A K9 unit attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful. Photos of the scene were uploaded into evidence.

School zone road rage

A victim of road rage called the S.W. Precinct Fri., Dec. 9 around 2:30 p.m. He said that his slow driving in a school zone on Delridge Way S.W. angered a man in a vehicle behind him. As the suspect began to drive past the victim, around the intersection with S.W. Orchard Street, he pulled a pistol out from his waistband but did not point the weapon. The victim continued to drive south and was followed by the suspect, until he eventually disappeared.

Shoplifters on 42nd Avenue SW

Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of 42nd Avenue S.W. to respond to a call about shoplifters around 8 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 9. The store manager explained that a man and woman were loading beer and baby items into a stroller, and he asked them to pay for their purchases. The couple began swearing at him, while they walked out of the store. They went into a white van in the parking lot, and the manager took down the license plate number. The woman told him it was not their van. The police checked the area but could not find anyone matching the manager’s descriptions.