Sports Roundup 12-19-16

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Saturday, Dec. 17

Boys basketball

Seattle Christian 75, Lynden Christian 66

The Warriors were winners in non-league action Saturday against Lynden Christian.

Seattle Lutheran 58, Neah Bay 52

Seattle Lutheran came away from Neah Bay with a victory Saturday.

Girls basketball

Seattle Christian 76, Lindbergh 40

Seattle Christian scored a decisive victory in Saturday's game.



Friday, Dec. 16

Boys basketball

West Seattle 65, Blanchet 33

West Seattle was a big winner in Friday Metro League action.

O'Dea 85, Chief Sealth 79

The Seahawks lost a close one to the Irish on Friday.

Foss 83, Foster 18

Foster was flattened by the Foss Falcons Friday.

Mt. Rainier 70, Hazen 39

The Rams rallied for a North Puget Sound League win Friday.

Lindbergh 83, Evergreen 77

Evergreen suffered a close South Puget Sound League loss in Friday action.

Highline 62, River Ridge 61

The Pirates slipped by River Ridge in SPSL action.

Steilacoom 68, Tyee 53

The Totems came up short against the Sentinels on Friday.

Kennedy 61, Kent-Meridian 45

Kennedy Catholic clobbered the Royals in a Friday NPSL game.

Girls basketball

Mt. Rainier 48, Hazen 44

The Lady Rams took a close win over the Highlanders on Friday.

Kennedy 46, Kent-Meridian 31

JFK posted a win over the Royals in NPSL action.

Blanchet 64, West Seattle 60

West Seattle was edged by the Braves in a Metro League game Friday.

Chief Sealth 64, Holy Names 56

Chief Sealth downed Holy Names in a Friday clash.

Steilacoom 40, Tyee 29

The Totems took a loss to the Sentinels in a Friday SPSL game.

River Ridge 64, Highline 28

River Ridge routed the Pirates on Friday.

Lindbergh 50, Evergreen 18

Lindbergh lashed out at the Wolverines in SPSL action Friday.

Boys swimming

Eastside Catholic 58, West Seattle 57

Eastside Catholic 58, Chief Sealth 54

Eastside Catholic edged out both the Wildcats and Seahawks on Friday at the Southwest Athletic Complex pool.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Boys basketball

Mt. Rainier 63, Lindbergh 57

The Rams won a close NPSL game against the Eagles on Thursday.

Girls basketball

Seattle Christian 59, Tyee 20

The Warriors handed their near neighbors a loss in Thursday non-league action.

Wrestling

Lakeside 36, West Seattle 15

West Seattle was doused by Lakeside Thursday.



Wednesday, Dec. 14

Wrestling

Tahoma 84, Kennedy 0

The Lancers were swept aside by the Bears on Wednesday.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Wrestling

Nathan Hale 54, West Seattle 12

Nathan Hale knocked off the Wildcats in Tuesday action.

Boys swimming

Mt. Rainier 129, Kentwood 51

The Rams splashed to victory over the Conquerors on Tuesday.

Hazen 98, Kennedy 82

The Lancers lost a close one against the Highlanders.

Girls bowling

Kennedy 5, Hazen 0

Kennedy Catholic posted a victory over Hazen on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Foss 30, Evergreen 22

Evergreen came up short against the Falcons.

Washington 42, Foster 39

Foster fell to the Patriots in Tuesday's SPSL action.

Bellevue Christian 45, Seattle Christian 34

Bellevue Christian handed the Warriors a Nisqually League defeat.

Clover Park 39, Tyee 33

Tyee took a loss to the Warriors in an SPSL game Tuesday.

Hazen 48, Kennedy 46

Kennedy came up two points short against the Highlanders.

Kentridge 55, Mt. Rainier 20

The Chargers trampled the Lady Rams on Tuesday in an NPSL game.

Boys basketball

Clover Park 66, Tyee 57

Clover Park ruled the day against the Totems Tuesday.

Seattle Christian 66, Bellevue Christian 54

Seattle Christian scored a Nisqually League victory over Bellevue Christian.

Washington 52, Foster 51

Foster took a one-point loss in Tuesday's SPSL action.

Foss 75, Evergreen 35

The Falcons topped Evergreen in a Tuesday game.

Highline 74, Orting 50

The Pirates prevailed against Orting on Tuesday.

Chief Sealth 89, Ingraham 67

Chief Sealth won in Metro League action Tuesday.

Kennedy 72, Hazen 51

It was a good day for the Lancers against the Highlanders.

Kentridge 63, Mt. Rainier 36

Mount Rainier suffered a loss against the Chargers.

Monday, Dec. 12

Gymnastics

Evergreen 96, Tyee 82

Renton 125, Evergreen 96

Renton 125, Tyee 82

Renton won against both Evergreen and Tyee on Monday, with the Wolverines winning when compared to the Totems.

Highline 132, Lindbergh 119

Highline handed Lindbergh a defeat Monday.

West Seattle 126, Lindbergh 119

West Seattle also won against the Eagles.