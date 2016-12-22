Patrick Robinson

The Murray Basin CSO project that has disrupted access to Lowman Beach Park across the street is now in the landscaping and restoration phase.

Landscaping and restoration starting at Lowman Beach; Murray Basin CSO project work will wrap up in 2017

information from King County

King County’s contractor recently completed major roadway and sidewalk restoration on streets surrounding the project site. Before the end of the year, the contractor will paint new roadway lines and install roadway signs.

Landscaping on site continues as crews prepare to begin restoration in Lowman Beach Park. Before planting grass in the park, the contractor will prepare the soil by grading, turning over the subsoil, and adding new topsoil. A fence will remain in place around the park until the new grass is well established.

Schedule update

No work is scheduled for Dec. 24 – 26 or Dec. 31 – Jan. 2. While work will continue into 2017, you can expect to see smaller crews and fewer pieces of equipment on site (see schedule in attached update for additional information).

What to expect in 2017:

• Work to occur on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and occasional Saturday work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Smaller crews and fewer pieces of equipment on site and in Lowman Beach Park

• Streets near the site open and accessible

• Periodic sidewalk closures while landscaping work is underway

• No public access to the staircase on site until all work is complete

• Fence to remain in place around Lowman Beach Park until grass is well established

