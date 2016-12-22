NK Architects

A six story, 71 unit apartment building with 20 parking spaces proposed for 3039 Avalon Way SW is the subject of a public meeting at the West Seattle Senior Center, set for Jan. 5 at 8pm.

Meeting set for six story, 71 unit Apt. bldg. with 20 parking spaces to be built on Avalon Way

A Land Use Application has been filed with the Seattle Department of Planning and Development to allow a six-story structure containing 71 residential units at 3039 Avalon Way SW. Parking for 20 vehicles would be provided below grade. The existing structure will be demolished. The owners are Ken Knight 4202 SW Holly ST LLC, 4170 Sunnybank Ct, Chelan, WA 98816 and Matt Orr, Union Street Investments 1326 Fifth Ave., Suite 438 SEATTLE, WA 98101.

It is DPD project number 3022717.

A meeting to review the project is set for Jan. 5, 8pm at the West Seattle Senior Center.

MEETING



Date: Thursday, January 5, 2017

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: West Seattle Senior Center

4217 SW Oregon Street

Room: Hatten Hall

All meeting facilities are ADA compliant. Translators or interpreters provided upon request. Please contact the Public Resource Center at prc@seattle.gov or (206) 684-8467 at least five business days prior to the meeting to request this service.

OPPORTUNITY FOR COMMENT

The Director will accept written comments on the design in preparation for the Design Review Recommendation meeting through January 5, 2017. You are invited to offer comments regarding important site planning and design issues, which you believe, should be addressed in the design for this project.

Comments and requests to be made party of record should be submitted to PRC@seattle.gov or City of Seattle – Seattle DCI – PRC, 700 5th Avenue, Suite 2000, PO Box 34019, Seattle, WA 98124-4019.

PROCESS

An application for Design Review related to future development of this site has been submitted to the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (Seattle DCI). This second stage of Design Review is the Recommendation phase. At the Design Review Board Recommendation meeting, the following occurs:

The applicant will present information about the proposed design and how it responds to the Design Review Guideline priorities established at the previous Early Design Guidance meeting(s).

The public may offer comments regarding the proposed design.*

The Design Review Board will offer their recommendations regarding the design to Seattle DCI.

Following the meeting, Seattle DCI will issue a written Recommendation report summarizing the meeting. This report will be sent to those who signed in at the meeting or otherwise requested a copy.

*Please note that public comment at the Recommendation meeting is limited to design considerations. If environmental review is triggered, comments related to environmental impacts (such as traffic, parking, noise, etc) may be sent to Seattle DCI following notice of that review.

MORE INFORMATION

This proposal may be viewed at our Design Review Program website at www.seattle.gov/DPD/aboutus/news/events/DesignReview/SearchPastReviews/. For more information regarding this application or the Design Review process, you may contact the Land Use Planner listed above, go to the Design Review Program website or visit our office at the address above. (We are open from 8 am to 4 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10:30 am to 4 pm Tuesday and Thursday.)

Additional application documents for this proposal may be found at http://web6.seattle.gov/dpd/edms/.