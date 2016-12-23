Seattle Illuminated to be Presented by David Barnes on Friday, Jan. 6th for "Words, Writers & West Seattle"

information from SWSHS

Seattle Illuminated (Published by David Barnes, 2016) is the focus of January's "Words, Writers and West Seattle presentation Jan. 6. The book reflects the author's many years of living in Seattle and the huge number of things the city has to offer, photographed in a different way.

Over two hundred pictures feature the diversity of places to go, the beautiful views, the profusion of parks, the bridges, and waterways with boats and ships of all sorts and sizes, and the numerous neighborhoods. Several spectacular and quirky festivals are represented, plus much of the associated art.



The Southwest Seattle Historical Society sponsors this free book-talk series on the 'First Friday' of each month. Barnes' presentation will take place at 5 p.m., on Friday, January 6, 2017, at Barnes & Noble/Westwood Village.

When first moving to Seattle from Southern California, Barnes worked with clients like the Seattle Times Pictorial, Sunset Magazine, Time Life Books, Life Magazine, Fortune Magazine, etc.and contributed photographs to a multitude of books, predominantly on travel. He did stock photography for years and traveled to and lived in other countries, including Paris, France and South America. Thirty-six years ago Pacific Search Press published "Seattle - Photography by David Barnes" which received the Governors Book Award; the updating of that book resulted in Seattle Illuminated, a rewarding experience for David.

Words, Writers & West Seattle's' next book-talk for February happens 2/3 and will feature the Executive Director of SWSHS, Clay Eals and his book, Steve Goodman: Facing the Music, Goodman's biography. For videos on these and other authors' presentations, visit: www.loghousemuseum.info/events/words-writers-and-west-seattle. Additional information on future presentations can be obtained by contacting Dora-Faye Hendricks, Chair, "Words, Writers & West Seattle" by phone at 206-290-8315 or by e-mail at Dora- Faye@comcast.net.