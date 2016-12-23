Sports Roundup 12-23-16

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Thursday, Dec. 22

Boys basketball

Kentwood 40, West Seattle 37

The Wildcats came up three points shy Thursday in a non-league game played under the spotlight at the Showare Center in Kent.

Mt. Rainier 51, Highline 40

The Rams rolled into the Highline gymnasium and came away as the winner in a non-league game played Thursday.

Girls basketball

Chief Sealth 55, Interlake 50

Chief Sealth went on the road to Bothell for a non-league game Thursday and scored a victory over Interlake.



Wednesday, Dec. 21

Girls basketball

Lindbergh 49, Tyee 24

Tyee took a loss at the hands of Lindbergh on Wednesday.

Auburn Mountainview 58, Kennedy 40

Auburn Mountainview got the best of the Lancers in a non-league game Wednesday.

Boys basketball

Tyee 58, Lindbergh 51

The Totems toppled the Eagles in Wednesday action.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Girls basketball

Mt. Rainier 53, Kennedy 49

The Lady Rams were winners over the Lancers on Tuesday.

Tacoma Baptist 56, Seattle Lutheran 16

Seattle Lutheran lost a lopsided game Tuesday.

Franklin Pierce 58, Evergreen 11

Evergreen ended up on the short end of the score in Tuesday's clash.

Renton 67, Tyee 22

Renton routed the Totems on Tuesday.

Highline 39, Clover Park 30

The Pirates gunned down the Warriors in Tuesday action.

Lindbergh 53, Foster 42

Lindbergh soared past the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Seattle Christian 54, Cedar Park Christian 42

Seattle Christian cruised to a win Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Chief Sealth 75, North Kitsap 65

The Seahawks scored a non-league win over the Vikings on Tuesday.

Cedar Park Christian 49, Seattle Christian 45

The Warriors lost a close one to Cedar Park Christian.

Seattle Lutheran 62, Tacoma Baptist 29

The Saints won decisively Tuesday.

Evergreen 56, Franklin Pierce 53

Evergreen beat the Cardinals in Tuesday action.

Lindbergh 88, Foster 31

Foster fell to the Eagles on Tuesday.

Highline 67, Clover Park 62

The Pirates outgunned the Warriors in a South Puget Sound League game Tuesday.

Mt. Rainier 66, Kennedy 59

Mount Rainier rallied to beat the Lancers on Tuesday.