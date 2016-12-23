Sports Roundup 12-23-16
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
Thursday, Dec. 22
Boys basketball
Kentwood 40, West Seattle 37
The Wildcats came up three points shy Thursday in a non-league game played under the spotlight at the Showare Center in Kent.
Mt. Rainier 51, Highline 40
The Rams rolled into the Highline gymnasium and came away as the winner in a non-league game played Thursday.
Girls basketball
Chief Sealth 55, Interlake 50
Chief Sealth went on the road to Bothell for a non-league game Thursday and scored a victory over Interlake.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Girls basketball
Lindbergh 49, Tyee 24
Tyee took a loss at the hands of Lindbergh on Wednesday.
Auburn Mountainview 58, Kennedy 40
Auburn Mountainview got the best of the Lancers in a non-league game Wednesday.
Boys basketball
Tyee 58, Lindbergh 51
The Totems toppled the Eagles in Wednesday action.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Girls basketball
Mt. Rainier 53, Kennedy 49
The Lady Rams were winners over the Lancers on Tuesday.
Tacoma Baptist 56, Seattle Lutheran 16
Seattle Lutheran lost a lopsided game Tuesday.
Franklin Pierce 58, Evergreen 11
Evergreen ended up on the short end of the score in Tuesday's clash.
Renton 67, Tyee 22
Renton routed the Totems on Tuesday.
Highline 39, Clover Park 30
The Pirates gunned down the Warriors in Tuesday action.
Lindbergh 53, Foster 42
Lindbergh soared past the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Seattle Christian 54, Cedar Park Christian 42
Seattle Christian cruised to a win Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Chief Sealth 75, North Kitsap 65
The Seahawks scored a non-league win over the Vikings on Tuesday.
Cedar Park Christian 49, Seattle Christian 45
The Warriors lost a close one to Cedar Park Christian.
Seattle Lutheran 62, Tacoma Baptist 29
The Saints won decisively Tuesday.
Evergreen 56, Franklin Pierce 53
Evergreen beat the Cardinals in Tuesday action.
Lindbergh 88, Foster 31
Foster fell to the Eagles on Tuesday.
Highline 67, Clover Park 62
The Pirates outgunned the Warriors in a South Puget Sound League game Tuesday.
Mt. Rainier 66, Kennedy 59
Mount Rainier rallied to beat the Lancers on Tuesday.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.