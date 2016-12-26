On the Go Week of 12-26-16

Celebrate New Year’s With A Walk!

St. John the Baptist

Episcopal Church

3050 California Ave. S.W.,

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day These free West Seattle walks have different 5 and 10K routes on the Eve and the Day. And there’ll be hot soup to chase away any chills. Walks start on New Year’s Eve anytime between 4 and 7 p.m., and on New Year’s Day between 9 a.m. and Noon, at in West Seattle. No fee for the walks, which are noncompetitive. Hosted by Emerald City Wanderers and St John the Baptist Episcopal Church, and sanctioned by American Volkssport Association. For more info visit walkingwithecw.org.

King County Parks

Kendo Class

White Center Park

1321 SW 102nd

Every Mon. 7–9 p.m. Winter quarter classes start Jan. 2 end March 20 (No Class Jan. 16 and Feb. 20). Kendo is a highly technical Japanese sport developed from Samurai Warrior swordsmanship. lt develops eye-hand-foot coordination, self discipline, and the basic principles of self defense. Students use armor and bamboo sticks when engaged in facilitated matches. lnstructor: Jeff Marsten, 7th Degree Blackbelt-All Japan Kendo Federation, Former US National Champion and Pan Am Champion. $70 for 10 classes. Equipment List: $20 Wood Sword for first class, $25 Bamboo Sword after weeks 4–6. For more info email Jeffrey at jmarsten@comcast.net.



Alki UCC ‘Music with a Heart’

Alki United Church of Christ

6115 SW Hinds

Fri., Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. Alki UCC “Music with a Heart” presents The Lance Lu Jazz Quartet, Latin, Modern, Swing, Be Bop & Beyond! Net proceeds benefit the West Seattle Helpline, a beloved nonprofit social service agency offering emergency assistance for West Seattle residents. Suggested donation $20. Refreshments and treats at intermission. For more info visit alkiucc.org.

Kiwanis of West Seattle

Weekly Meeting

The Sisson Building/Senior Center

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

www.kiwaniswestseattle.org

Every Wed., 6:30–7:30 p.m. Guests Welcome. People dedicated to community service, and we have FUN, too! Sponsor Key Clubs at local High Schools plus many activities to support our community.Established in West Seattle in 1929. Years and years of service to the community. Come check us out! Information: Denis Sapiro, 206.601.4136.

West Seattle Block Watch Captains’ Network

S.W. Police Precinct

2300 S.W. Webster St.

Every fourth Tues., 6:30 – 8 p.m. Our special guest will be Alex Voorhees from the King County Prosecutor’s office. Serial burglars and auto thefts will be our big topics of discussion. She’ll provide an overview of how their office deals with serial offenders—especially offenders involved in property offenses (burglary, auto theft and prowl and ID theft). Everyone is welcome, even if you aren’t a Block Watch Captain! RSVP is appreciated, but not necessary to attend. You can email us at wsblockwatchnet@gmail.com.

Early Days Parent

Support Group Meetings

Nurturing Expressions

4746 44th Ave. S.W., Suite 201

425.243.2355

Every Mon., 10:30 a.m.–Noon (except federal holidays). Early Days uses the MotherWoman format to facilitate an honest discussion of the realities of parenting. Trained facilitators work to create a comfortable environment for folks to share whatever is going on for them, free of judgement or advice. You are not alone! All moms (birth, adoptive, foster) who experience emotional challenges are welcome. Come join a circle of parents that are having similar feelings and challenges! Support people and partners welcome! Suggested donation $10; no one turned away. www.TheEarly Days.org / Facebook: EarlyDays WS / earlydaysws@gmail.com.

District Council Meetings

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way S.W.

Third Wed., 7–9 p.m. Representatives from neighborhood councils and other community organizations provide reports on what issues and concerns they are working on and announcements about up-coming community meetings and events.

Stay-at-home dads

Hiawatha Playfield Playground

2700 California Ave. S.W.

Every Mon. and Thurs. at 9 a.m. A resource and community for stay-at-home dads, fathers who are primary caregiver in their family, and other involved dads are welcome. All fathers are invited.

Alzheimer Caregiver

Support Group

Providence Mt. St. Vincent,

4831 35th Ave S.W.

Third Thurs. of the month, 1–2:30 p.m. Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. For information call Kristine Kumangai at 206.937.3701 ext. 28345.

Volunteer with Food Lifeline to end hunger in Western Washington

Every Mon.–Fri., 8:45 a.m.–Noon and 12:45–5 p.m. 40% of food in America goes to waste. You can help change that by volunteering with Food Lifeline’s Fresh Rescue program. Local grocery stores donate perishable and shelf-stable products, including produce, dairy, meat and bakery items. Volunteers work alongside a trained staff to inspect and pack grocery donations for immediate distribution to 275 local food assistance programs. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, please email our volunteer team at volunteer@foodlifeline.org or visit www.foodlifeline.volunteerhub.com.

—ONGOING PAID EVENTS—

West Seattle

TOPS Meeting

Providence Mount St. Vincent

4831 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues. evening, 5:30–7p.m. Everyone is welcome to join us at our “Take Off Pounds Sensibly” weekly meeting, an encouraging weight loss support group. Weigh-in 5:30–6 p.m., Meeting 6–7 p.m. Our group encourages healthy living and loss of pounds, with accountability via our weekly weigh-ins. Informative programs, challenges, awards, encouragement and lots of FUN! TOPS is an extremely affordable program. Convenient and free parking. For more information contact: Linda at 206.932.3021 or Jane at 206.938.4439.

West Seattle Lion’s Club Events

Senior Center of West Seattle

2nd floor

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m. for lunch and speaker unless otherwise noted. Call Harvey Rowe at 206.762.1221 for reservations by prior Tues. evening. Lunch $7.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

Guadalupe Church

Pastoral Care Center

7000 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues., 9:30 a.m. TOPS is an encouraging weight loss support group with weigh-ins every Tuesday. For info: 206.932.2621.

Overeaters Anonymous Meetings

Peace Lutheran Church

8316 39th Ave. S.W.

Every Thurs. evening, 7–8:15 p.m. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of women and men who meet to help solve compulsive overeating (obesity, anorexia and bulimia). The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. OA is a non-profit international organization patterned after the Twelve-Step Alcoholics Anonymous program. All are welcome. For more info 206.979.6665 or www.seattleoa.org.

AARP Defensive Driving Workshop

Daystar Retirement Village

2615 S.W. Barton St.

First Sat. of every month, ongoing, 9–5:30 p.m. $15 for members, $20 non-members. Call 206.937.6122 for info or to RSVP.

Business Network with Westside Professionals

Alki Masonic Hall

4736 40th Ave. S.W.

Every Wed., 8–9:30 a.m. Build your business through referrals and networking. For info, contact sfelix@quidnunc.net.

Join the West Seattle Lion’s Club Senior Center of West Seattle

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

206.762.1221

Meets every Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m.

Irish Dance Lessons

West Seattle VFW Hall

3601 S.W. Alaska St.

Every Mon. and Tues. in the late afternoon and early evenings. Open to children and adults. Information at 206.851.2102.

